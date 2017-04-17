CHICAGO — United Airlines is changing a company policy and will no longer allow crew members to displace customers already onboard an airplane.

The change comes after a passenger, Dr. David Dao, was dragged from a fully-booked United Express flight in Chicago because he refused to give up his seat to make room for crew members. Cellphone video of the incident sparked widespread outrage and created a public-relations nightmare for United.

Under the change outlined in an internal April 14 email, a crew member must make must-ride bookings at least 60 minutes prior to departure. Crews could previously be booked until the time of departure.

United spokeswoman Maggie Schmerin said in an email Sunday that the change is an initial step in a review of policies and it’s meant to ensure that situations like Dao’s “never happen again.”

“We issued an updated policy to make sure crews traveling on our aircraft are booked at least 60 minutes prior to departure,” Ms. Schmerin said.

She also emphasized a previously announced change that law enforcement officials would no longer be asked to remove passengers who do not pose immediate security threats.

United is reviewing the circumstances that led to the forcible removal of Dr. Dao, of Kentucky, by Chicago aviation police officers on April 9. The company said it would share the findings of its review and any proposed reforms by the end of the month.

During the removal, which grew into an embarrassing international episode, Dao had two of his teeth knocked out, suffered a broken nose and a concussion and may require surgery, his lawyer said. His treatment caused a backlash that lasted for most of the week and spanned continents, as United, its stock price plunging, struggled to come up with a response.

After several days of uproar, the company’s chief executive, Oscar Munoz, apologized on “Good Morning America.”

“This can never — will never — happen again on a United Airlines flight,” he said. “That’s my premise and that’s my promise.”

But his apology failed to stem the tide, as lawmakers called for an investigation. The episode also set off criticism over the state of the airline industry, in which fees and discomfort seem to rise in equal measure each year.

“The airlines are seemingly forever coming up with new and innovative ways to coddle an increasingly small group, while treating the majority of fliers with greater and greater contempt,” author Helaine Olen wrote in an opinion article for The New York Times on Tuesday.

The New York Times contributed.