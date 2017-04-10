Port Authority has begun a national search for a new chief executive officer to replace the ousted Ellen McLean.

The agency last week signed formal documents with Krauthamer & Associates of Maryland, which is charged with recommending Ms. McLean’s replacement. The company, which has had a contract with the the Port Authority since 2013, will be paid $91,575 for this search, plus $20,000 for expenses.

Ms. McLean has served as CEO since 2013 and led the Port Authority through some tough financial times, but in February the authority board told her she would not receive a contract extension. She agreed to remain with the agency through June to develop next year’s budget and the board doubled her severance package of salary and health care from six months to a year.

When the decision to replace Ms. McLean was announced, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said he wanted someone with more transit experience. He said he always considered Ms. McLean, who has a strong financial background, as a temporary leader until the agency’s finances stabilized.

Mr. Fitzgerald, who as executive exerts strong influence at the agency, said last week he’s looking for an executive with the complete package of financial and transit experience. The job description for the search calls for the new executive to have 10 years of experience with a transit agency and five years as a senior transit executive.

“We’re looking for a very specialized individual. It’s a very specialized field,” Mr. Fitzgerald said.

He said the best candidate may not be someone currently working directly for a transit agency. He noted that Cristina Cassotis, considered a very successful hire at the Allegheny County Airport Authority two years ago following a recommendation from Krauthamer, was working as a consultant in Boston after having airport experience.

In addition, although the agency may no longer be cutting service, Mr. Fitzgerald said, “There are still transportation funding challenges.”

The search could take six to nine months, but Mr. Fitzgerald said he wouldn’t be concerned if it took longer.

“The important thing isn’t how quickly we get it done but that we get the right person,” he said.

Ms. McLean earned $224,771, but the agency will negotiate a contract with the new executive.

