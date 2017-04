The Roberto Clemente Bridge will reopen one hour after Friday’s Pirates home opener against the Braves at PNC Park on the North Shore.

Also, the outbound HOV lanes on the Parkway North/Interstate 279 will reopen at 3 p.m. Friday to accommodate traffic.

Other traffic restrictions:

Liberty Bridge/Tunnels — Weekday lane restrictions on the bridge as crews continue to work on bridge reconstruction and steel repairs:

▪ Two inbound lanes and one outbound open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.; one inbound and two outbound lanes from 2 to 7 p.m.; and one lane in each direction from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

▪ Liberty Bridge ramps to and from the Boulevard of the Allies will remain closed through June.

▪ Also, the Boulevard of the Allies between Grant Street and the Liberty Bridge is closed through June for deck reconstruction, steel repairs and painting operations.

▪ The ramp from I-579 (Crosstown Boulevard) to the Boulevard of the Allies closed through April 11 for expansion dam replacement and deck milling operations.

Detours are posted.

Roberto Clemente Bridge (Sixth Street Bridge) — The bridge will be closed on some Fridays to accommodate Pirates games:

▪ Fridays, April 14-May 19 — The bridge will remain open to vehicular traffic.

▪ Fridays, May 26-Sept. 22 – On game days, the bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic starting at 2 p.m., and it will reopen to vehicular traffic one hour after the end of each game.

Saturdays, Sundays and Holidays – On game days, the bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic at various times requested by the Pirates, and it will reopen to vehicular traffic one hour after the end of each game.

Sidewalks on the Roberto Clemente and Rachel Carson bridges will be open for all games.

I-279/Parkway North — Lane restrictions in each direction due to construction work along an 8.5-mile area between Camp Horne Road and the the Fort Duquesne Bridge due to an $87.9 million project to upgrade the highway;

Lane restrictions will occur from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Sunday, April 16.

The HOV (high-occupancy-vehicle) lanes will be open for southbound traffic Monday morning from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Then the HOV lanes will close through Sunday, April 16.

Liberty Interchange (Routes 51 and 19) — Overnight closures as part of a $4.3 million improvement project of the south portal of the Liberty Tunnel at Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) and Route 19 (West Liberty Avenue) interchange. Work will occur weeknights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and on weekends from 8 p.m. Friday night continuously through 5 a.m. Monday morning, through July, in the following locations:

▪ Route 51 between Bausman Street and Crane Avenue

▪ Route 19 between Pioneer Avenue and the Liberty Tunnel

The following ramps will be closed: Northbound Route 19 ramp to southbound Route 51 will close for 13 days

▪ Southbound Route 19 ramp to southbound Route 51 will close for 11 days

▪ Southbound Route 51 ramp to Route 19 will close for two nights

Also, work will occur on bridges carrying Route 51 over Route 19 through April. A crossover takes southbound Route 51 traffic over the northbound Route 51 bridge. Northbound Route 51 traffic will be required to take the ramp to the Liberty Tunnel, continue straight across Route 19 to re-enter northbound Route 51.

Gulisek Construction is the prime contractor.

West Carson Street/Route 51 — Lane shifts from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through April 7 as crews from Lane Construction conduct repair manholes on West Carson between Stanhope Street and the West End Circle. A single-lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction.

Wabash Tunnel — Inbound tunnel will be open at 5 a.m. weekdays and just after 2:30 p.m. for outbound motorists to help ease congestion caused by the Liberty Bridge construction projects. HOV vehicle occupancy restrictions will be lifted during the extended hours of operation.

Interstate 376/Moon, Findlay — Intermittent single-lane restrictions eastbound (inbound) between Beaver County line and the McClaren Road (Exit 56) interchange, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. westbound and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. eastbound as crews from Swank Construction begin median crossover work as part of the $66.3 million reconstruction project.

▪ Also, intermittent single-lane restrictions on westbound I-376 between Business Loop 376 and Toll Road 576 will occur as needed weeknights from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. through early May. Crews from Golden Triangle will conduct median widening work.

▪ Lane closures near eastbound ramps between Business Loop 376/Flaugherty Run and Clinton Road adjacent to eastbound I-376 for concrete patching and roadway rehabilitation work, through April 5.

Neville Township — Lane closures for installation of bike lanes along Neville Road and Grand Avenue, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, through mid-May.

The $600,000 project will provide five miles of shared and dedicated bike lanes between the Coraopolis Bridge and Fleming Park Bridge, providing a link between Downtown Pittsburgh and the Montour Trail.

Interstate 79, Butler County — Preparation work underway for a $16.7 million paving project. Northbound traffic will be restricted to one lane in a 9-mile area from north of the Cranberry interchange to south of the Zelienople interchange. In early May work then shifts to the southbound lanes in the same area of Jackson and Cranberry through mid June.

Once the preparatory work is done, crews will begin repaving which will close one lane in each direction during off-peak hours, between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily with two exceptions. On Fridays, work in the northbound lanes will start at 9 p.m. and on Sundays work in the southbound lanes will be start at 9 p.m., through October.

Route 910/Gibsonia Road, West Deer — Single-lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the bridge over Deer Creek, west of Mountain View Road, through April 7.

Route 48/Scenery Drive, Forward/Elizabeth — Lane closures northbound between Round Hill Road and Route 51 (Hayden Boulevard) weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 13.

Braddock Avenue/Hamilton Avenue, Homewood — Traffic signal replacement project will cause lane closures and short-term detours through June, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Reedsdale Street — The Reedsdale Street tunnel that carries traffic from the North Shore to the southbound Fort Duquesne Bridge, northbound Route 65, and Ridge Avenue, closed through April 7. Crews will conduct tunnel wall and ceiling concrete repairs.

Warrendale Bayne Road, Marshall — Lane closures as part of a $1.28 million road improvement project will last through October:

Intermittent single-lane alternating traffic will occur as needed on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and weeknights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews conduct the work at intersection with Brush Creek Road/southbound I-79 on-ramp, and at intersection with Innovation Drive. A single lane in each direction will be maintained during peak travel times. The southbound I-79 ramp will remain open during construction.

Crews from Frank J. Zottola Construction, Inc. will conduct roadway widening, milling and paving, drainage improvements, sidewalk improvements, signal upgrades and pavement marking installation.

Route 65/Ohio River Boulevard -— PennDOT has announced long-term lane restrictions on northbound Route 65/Ohio River Boulevard as part of a $25.3 million improvement project:

▪ A lane will be closed from Fort Duquesne Bridge to the West End Bridge and from West End Bridge to the McKees Rocks Bridge. Around-the-clock closure lasts through Sept. 7. Two 11-foot lanes will be maintained. Work will include concrete patching, an asphalt overlay, bridge reconstruction, base repairs, drainage and guide rail updates, new signs, retaining wall repairs and pavement-marking installation.

Glenwood Bridge — The next phase of the $17 million Glenwood Bridge interchange rehabilitation project involves the following restrictions:

▪ Around-the-clock single-lane restriction through November in each direction of Route 885 for bridge work over the northbound Route 837 ramp to southbound Route 885. One lane of Route 885 will remain open in each direction.

▪ Southbound Route 837 ramp to northbound Route 885 will be closed to traffic around-the-clock through late July. Traffic will be detoured.

▪ Around-the-clock single-lane closure on northbound Route 885 in the area of the closed southbound Route 837 ramp to northbound Route 885, through November. One lane will remain open on northbound Route 885.

▪ Weeknight closures of southbound Route 837 to southbound Route 885 and Glass Run Road through March 17.

▪ Route 837 traffic to southbound Route 885 will detoured at the Hot Metal Bridge, but southbound Route 837 traffic may continue to Becks Run Road.

▪ Also, four weekend closures will occur. PennDOT says more information will be provided once the closures are scheduled.

Gass Road, Ross — A new traffic pattern for motorists traveling Gass Road near Highland Avenue. The state has installed stops sign at the intersection in both directions and the police department is urging drivers to use caution while navigating through the intersection.

Route 19/Cochran Road, Mt. Lebanon — Single-lane alternating traffic between Beverly Road and Washington Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weekdays through April 28. Crews from Lindy Paving continuing work on $2.79 million improvement project.

Indiana Township -—Little Deer Creek Valley Road closed for slide remediation work through May 6, between Krnyevich Lane and Lefever Hill Road/Log Cabin Road.

Franklin Park — Big Sewickley Creek Road Bridge closed for deck replacement between Rochester Road and Warrendale Bayne Road. Around-the-clock closure through April 27. Traffic detours are posted.

North Versailles — East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard lane closures between Westinghouse Street and Maryland Avenue, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 28.

Clifton Road, Bethel Park — Gas line work will restrict the road to single-lane, alternating traffic between Kings School Road and Brush Run Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Aug. 15. Also single-lane alternating traffic on Irishtown Road/Braun Road during the same period.

Gilkeson Road, Mt. Lebanon — Gas line work causing single-lane restrictions between Route 19 and Old Gilkeson Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through April 28. One lane in each direction will be maintained at all times. Crews from M. O’Herron Co. will conduct the work.

Andy Warhol Bridge — Closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic through November as part of $25.4 million rehabilitation project. The Rachel Carson Bridge (9th Street) will be used as a detour. The detour also will reroute about 350 Port Authority buses a day to Carson, according to the Port Authority. The detoured routes will be routes 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17 and the O5. The Carson Bridge is expected to be rehabbed in 2018 and the Clemente Bridge in 2020.

Wabash Tunnel — The Federal Transit Administration is allowing the HOV waiver will remain in place permanently to allow vehicles with fewer than two occupants to use the tunnel during peak hours, alleviating possible congestion on other roads caused by the Liberty Bridge rehabilitation project. The Wabash Tunnel, which opened as a commuter tunnel in December 2004, provides a shortcut for motorists from Route 51 to the South Side and Downtown Pittsburgh.

East Pennview Street, Shaler — Closed for bridge replacement. Pine Creek Bridge No. 11, about a quarter mile west of the intersection of Pennview and Route 8, through the spring.

Travel tools:

Pa. Turnpike — For conditions on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, check out www.paturnpike.com and check the “Current Alerts” ticker at the top for restrictions.

511PAConnect — Provides information updates to motorists via automated phone or text message in the event of a long-term road closure due to accidents on the Pennsylvania Turnpike or other state roadways. Only activated during prolonged, emergency roadway stoppages that are expected to last four or more hours. Also gives emergency crews a clearer picture of who is in a trapped vehicle and where they are, so agencies can better plan use of resources.

Affected travelers will be instructed to visit 511PAConnect.com to register for closure updates by providing their phone number and other information such as the type of vehicle and number of occupants.