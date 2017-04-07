Some light-rail service in the South Hills was delayed during Friday morning’s rush hour due to mechanical issues.

Authority spokesman Adam Brandolph said the overhead mechanical arm — known as a pantograph — on one of the trolleys broke around 8 a.m. on the Red Line near the Castle Shannon station, causing a 90-minute delay for that light-rail car. No passengers were on that particular trolley at the time of the incident. The pantographs connect to the overhead power lines that run the light-rail vehicles.

Earlier in the morning, further south a “minor mechanical issue” on a rail vehicle at Washington Junction between 5:30 and 6 a.m. delayed three to four trolleys for about 20 minutes. That problem affected both lines around Washington Junction, Mr. Brandolph said.