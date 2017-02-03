Restrictions begin this morning on the ramp from the 10th Street Bypass to the Fort Duquesne Bridge, and on northbound Route 65/Ohio River Boulevard.

The restrictions on both roadways will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crews from the Mackin Engineering Co. and the Sofis Rigging Co. will inspect the ramp, which will remain open, PennDOT said.

Also, a lane will be closed along northbound Route 65 between the Fort Duquesne Bridge and Allegheny Avenue exit while crews from The Lane Construction Co. conduct drilling operations.

Other traffic restrictions:

Liberty Bridge/Tunnel — Single-lane restrictions for survey work and platform installation through Feb. 28 on the Liberty Bridge, Liberty Tunnel and Second Avenue:

▪ Inbound (northbound) Liberty Tunnel as needed weeknights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

▪ Single lanes closed on Liberty Bridge from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekdays in each direction.

▪ On Second Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weekdays in each direction between Municipal Court Drive and Ross Street.

Lane restrictions on the Liberty Bridge will be coordinated with events at the PPG Paints Arena.

Freeport Road, Aspinwall/Sharpsburg — Lane closures along Freeport Road/Main Street and ramps at the Highland Park Bridge interchange for drilling work. Single-lane and shoulder restrictions as needed on Freeport Road between Western Avenue and 23rd Street weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Feb. 24. Also, restrictions on various ramps at the Highland Park Bridge interchange.

Scenery Drive/Route 48, Elizabeth and Forward — Single-lane alternating traffic between Round Hill Road and Weigles Hill Road weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Feb. 17. Crews will excavate utility test holes.

Gilkeson Road, Mt. Lebanon — Gas line work causing single-lane restrictions between Route 19 and Old Gilkeson Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through April 28. One lane in each direction will be maintained at all times. Crews from M. O’Herron Co. will conduct the work.

West Carson Street -—Daytime lane closures and traffic shifts are in place on West Carson Street (Route 51) weekdays. The traffic changes will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Earl Street and the West End Circle so crews can adjust manholes. A single-lane in each direction will be maintained. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.

West Deer — Lane closure on Russellton-Dorseyville Road between Saxonburg Boulevard and East Union Road from today through March 1, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews from Carmen Paliotta Contracting are relocating utility poles and a gas line.

Glenwood Bridge interchange — The next phase of the Glenwood Bridge interchange rehabilitation project is underway in the Hays/Homestead and Hazelwood areas of Pittsburgh. Detours are posted.

▪ Southbound Route 837 traffic from Route 885 will be shifted into the northbound lanes. Single-lane traffic in each direction will be maintained in the northbound lanes.

▪ The traffic signal at the temporary intersection of Route 837 and Route 885 will be eliminated.

▪ The northbound Route 837 ramp to northbound Route 885 (Glenwood Bridge) will remain closed.

▪ The ramp from northbound Route 885 to southbound Route 837 (Homestead) will remain closed.

▪ Traffic from northbound Route 885 will be able to access southbound Route 837 at the temporary intersection. Traffic from southbound Route 885 to southbound Route 837 will return to the normal configuration.

Andy Warhol Bridge — Closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic through November as part of $25.4 million rehabilitation project. The Rachel Carson Bridge (9th Street) will be used as a detour. The detour also will reroute about 350 Port Authority buses a day to Carson, according to the Port Authority. The detoured routes will be routes 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17 and the O5. The Carson Bridge is expected to be rehabbed in 2018 and the Clemente Bridge in 2020.

Wabash Tunnel — The HOV temporary waiver has been extended through December to allow vehicles with fewer than two occupants to use the tunnel during peak hours, alleviating possible congestion on other roads caused by the Liberty Bridge rehabilitation project. The Wabash Tunnel, which opened as a commuter tunnel in December 2004, provides a shortcut for motorists from Route 51 to the South Side and Downtown Pittsburgh.

East Pennview Street, Shaler — Closed for bridge replacement. Pine Creek Bridge No. 11, about a quarter mile west of the intersection of Pennview and Route 8, through the spring.

Interstate 70, Washington County — Overnight lane closures westbound between Junction 79 (Exit 21) and Beau Street (Exit 20), South Strabane, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. through Feb. 13 for emergency slide repairs.

I-70 ramps, Washington County — Nightly road closures on a section of Route 481 and its ramps from I-70 in Fallowfield, Washington County through Feb. 16 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., so crews can demolish a highway bridge. Detour will be posted: Kennedy Road to Crossridge Road to Scenic Drive.

Travel tools:

511PAConnect — Provides information updates to motorists via automated phone or text message in the event of a long-term road closure due to accidents on the Pennsylvania Turnpike or other state roadways. Only activated during prolonged, emergency roadway stoppages that are expected to last four or more hours. Also gives emergency crews a clearer picture of who is in a trapped vehicle and where they are, so agencies can better plan use of resources.

Affected travelers will be instructed to visit 511PAConnect.com to register for closure updates by providing their phone number and other information such as the type of vehicle and number of occupants.