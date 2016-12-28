After months of advertising, training and equipment adjustment, Port Authority soon will find out whether its efforts to spread the word about its new fare policy have been successful.

Beginning Jan. 1, all riders on the system will pay a flat fee of $2.50 for those using the prepaid ConnectCard and $2.75 for cash riders, no matter where they are traveling. Riders currently use a two-tier system that charges $2.50 for a shorter trip and $3.75 for a longer trip.

In addition, bus riders will always pay when they enter and will exit from the rear of the vehicle; cash customers will no longer be able to buy transfers that are available to card users for $1; and riding buses within the Downtown area no longer will be free. Also, ConnectCards that used to be free will be sold for $1 each.

As a result of the changes, about 26 percent of passengers will pay lower fares.

Authority spokesman Adam Brandolph said all drivers and customer service representatives were trained in November on the fare changes and all equipment has been been updated as well.

“We think everything is ready to go and we hope everything goes smoothly,” Mr. Brandolph said. “We’ll have all hands on deck to help those changes go smoothly.”

Molly Nichols of Pittsburghers for Public Transit gave the agency high marks for its marketing campaign promoting the changes, which included ads, bus covers, and recorded messages on transit vehicles, at stops and in stations. But she said the group is concerned that there aren’t enough locations available to obtain ConnectCards.

Riders can get them at Port Authority service centers, limited vending machines and Giant Eagle supermarkets, but low-income riders may have a more difficult time if they don’t go Downtown. That would mean they pay the higher cash fare, and if they transfer they would pay a second full fare because there will be no paper transfers.

“The incentive of getting more people to use cards we understand from an operational standpoint,” Ms. Nichols said. “But it’s some of the more vulnerable people who don’t have easy access to ConnectCards that may have to pay a higher cash fee.”

The changes begin on New Year’s Day, but the agency doesn’t think the real test will come until the post-holiday rush hours resume at full force on Tuesday or Wednesday. On those days, customer service workers will be at major bus stops such as Sixth and Smithfield streets and Wood Street station during the evening rush hours to remind passengers to be ready to pay when they enter the front of the bus.

For decades, the authority has used a convoluted system that has inbound passengers pay on entry in the morning and outbound passengers pay when they leave until 7 p.m., when all riders pay on entry.

“We anticipate the biggest hurdle is going to be pay at entry,” Mr. Brandolph said. “With anything new, people might be a little bit slow to adapt and change.”

Authority CEO Ellen McLean noted the agency had representatives at key stations and bus stops the past two weeks to remind riders about the changes.

“We’re all ready,” she said. “There will be some bumps — there always are — but we’ll be ready to deal with them when they come up.”

The T system will switch to a pay-enter system and go cashless in July. The authority is installing equipment to allow riders to pay before they enter and will post plainclothes checkers to catch those who try to ride for free.

Another change is the availability of a Kids ConnectCard for riders 6 to 11 years old. In the past, parents tried to tap their own card twice to pay for their child, but that doesn’t work.

The Kids ConnectCard fare will be $1.25 with a 50-cent transfer fee while cash customers will pay $1.35 with no transfers.

The authority announced the changes in January after after spending more than a year surveying riders and nonriders about changes they would like to see. The overriding theme was to make the system more customer friendly.

The authority expects to take a financial hit in the first few years of the changes, with fare revenue expected to drop up to $4.4 million the first year. The hope is that the single-fare system will draw more riders, especially those who take a longer trip for a lower fare.

