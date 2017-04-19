HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf says he’ll support six pieces of legislation designed to advance Pennsylvania’s “It’s On Us” campaign to prevent sexual assaults in high schools and on college campuses.

Mr. Wolf announced his support for the legislation Tuesday, 15 months after he helped kick off the campaign. His administration also hopes to secure another $1 million in the budget year starting next July 1 to help support high schools and colleges pursue educational and other prevention efforts.

The forthcoming bills backed by Mr. Wolf include a measure to monitor postsecondary institutions’ compliance with sexual violence prevention and response requirements in state and federal law. He also wants to update K-12 school anti-violence policies and health education standards and require colleges to adopt standards for responding to allegations of sexual violence.