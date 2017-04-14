About 20 people gathered in Lawrenceville on Thursday evening to discuss how footage from police body cameras ought to be disseminated.

Legislation pending in the state Senate would make the video available only if either law enforcement or prosecutors agree it should be released.

Under Senate Bill 560, either agency can deny a public records request for body camera footage if they believe it is evidence in a criminal investigation.

Pittsburgh police Chief Scott Schubert, who was scheduled to be part of the panel discussion sponsored by the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania, did not attend.

State Rep. Dom Costa, D-Stanton Heights, said he is gathering input from the public to use in a House version of the bill, but that he primarily views it as an evidence-gathering tool.

“It’s very important law enforcement keeps evidence confidential until the trial,” he said. The legislature looks at this as something “to build a good case.”

He believes it should be up to the prosecution to decide what should be released.

“They’re the ones that know what they need and don’t need.”

Brandi Fisher of the Alliance for Police Accountability said that the idea of allowing law enforcement agencies to be the ones to decide what gets released — particularly if there are allegations against individual officers — is “ridiculous.”

“You’re still asking us to trust the same agency that produced the wrongdoing.”

Making body camera footage accessible to the public could help rebuild damaged relationships between the community and law enforcement, Ms. Fisher said.

“Everything has pointed toward it only helping — at least when you’re looking for truth in an incident. Or are we looking to protect someone?”

Mr. Costa, who was a member of the Pittsburgh Police Bureau for 28 years, said that he believes that body cameras should be on the entire time an officer is on duty.

“I want it on all the time,” he said. “I think it definitely would add to the accountability of officers.”

Andy Hoover, with the ACLU Pennsylvania, said he believes the legislation needs a lot of work.

His organization has three goals on the issue: transparency and accountability; privacy for victims and evidence-gathering for law enforcement.

“This bill leaves transparency and accountability short,” he said. “If there’s an incident of public interest, the presumption should be that it’s open.”

If the legislation remains as is, Mr. Hoover said, the ACLU will not support the use of body cameras.

“If the policies aren’t strong to ensure transparency and accountability, then don’t use them,” he said.

Paula Reed Ward: pward@post-gazette.com, 412-263-2620 or on Twitter: @PaulaReedWard.