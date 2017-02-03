HARRISBURG -- A year after allegations of cheating roiled the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, the state Office of Inspector General said today that its investigation indeed found evidence of cadet cheating, training problems and instructor misconduct.

The months-long probe found the academy “created an environment that allowed cheating to occur because instructors provided cadets with answers to test questions and did not often change the content of tests,” according to a statement released by the Inspector General Bruce R. Beemer's office.

“The state police was fully cooperative in the investigation and, indeed, has already made changes and improvements to some of the shortcomings we identified,” Beemer said.

The OIG’s recommendations include that the academy should institute computer-based testing with random questions, instructors should be prohibited from sharing questions and answers with cadets before tests.

In a statement, State Police Commissioner Tyree C. Blocker said the agency has made improvements to the academy's organizational structure and instructional staff. New software will allow testing that gives randomized questions to each group, "eliminating the ability of cadet classes to recycle tests from a previous class," he said.

"On behalf of the entire Pennsylvania State Police, I thank the Office of Inspector General for investigating this matter," Blocker said.

