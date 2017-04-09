Stacy Innerst is the artist. You are the caption writer.

Online contestants for CapCon 311 [click on second image above] saw more than a pawn before them. They saw the pathos within that pawn, and their keenest insights can be found below.

CapCon312 tells us that, never mind the snow, spring is really here. Time to get out the ol’ mitt. Or mitts. We wonder what that’s all about.

Send up to three caption possibilities, either via email to page2@post-gazette.com or real mail to Caption Contest/Portfolio, Post-Gazette, 358 North Shore Drive, Suite 300, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15212. Include name and address and identify your municipality or Pittsburgh city neighborhood. Entries must be received by midnight Sunday April 16. Winners get a Post-Gazette coffee mug that is nearly spillproof around chess or baseball games. Nearly.

Winners of CapCon 311

First Place

“Actually, there may be some sacrifice on your part.”

Rich Wolf, Westminster, Md.

Second Place

“You realize the reason you are here is you didn’t make a very smart move.”

Clare Froehlich-Walk, Cecil

Third Place

“Don’t think of yourself as a pawn. Think of yourself as a game-changer.”

Joan M. Sieber, Ingram