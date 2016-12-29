A slip on the ice

In the afternoon of December 15 I had an appointment at my hair salon in Wexford Plaza. I walk with a cane, therefore I parked in one of the two handicapped spaces in front of the salon. I opened my car door to discover a big block of ice by the door, and upon exiting, down I went! I tried to no avail to get up, but was unable to do so.

A woman going into the salon came running over and another parked her car and ran to help, but it was hard because I have little upper body strength. Out of the blue a came a tow truck driver from Bobby Rahal Motorcar and he was able to get me up. These people whom I did not know were so kind. I didn’t get their names, but if you are out there and reading this, thank you so much for helping me. Some day I hope to pay it forward.

RONA MUSTIN

Wexford

Weary travelers are treated to dinner

On the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, our plane landed in Pittsburgh around 11:00 p.m. We collected our suitcases, caught the shuttle to our car, and drove home to Greensburg.

Wednesday, after my bowling league, I dealt with the usual post-trip laundry, grocery shopping, mail, bills, and retrieval of our cat from the cattery. At dinner time I pled fatigue and my husband kindly agreed to dinner out. We went to one of our favorite places, The Rialto in Greensburg, and enjoyed our dinners. Imagine our surprise and delight when our waitress told us our meals had been paid for by a woman seated near us with her young daughter! What a wonderful example of kindness and Christmas spirit that mother has set for her daughter. As they had left the restaurant before our check arrived, I hope they will see this and know how much two weary travelers appreciated their generosity. We will pass it on!

RON AND NANCY STEWART

Greensburg

A tap on his window brings an unexpected gift

While checking out at the Dollar General store on Salzburg Road, I asked the clerk to price an item, which she did, and I asked her to please put it back. I purchased the rest of the items I had and was buckling the seat belt in my car when there was a tap on my window. I looked up to see the beautiful young woman who had been behind me in the checkout line. I rolled down the window and she handed me the item I had asked to be priced, saying “I think you wanted this and it's yours.” I thanked her profusely and she smiled and walked away. I am 88 years old and I could kick myself for not having asked for her name. I look for her each time I am in the store and surrounding area, but so far no luck.

BILL JUNG

Penn Hills

An angel on his shoulder

On December 13th, I slipped on a snowy exit ramp when leaving a Christmas function at Franzee’s and Javy’s in Ambridge. As I started my descent, my instinct was to grab a nearby railing. The grab was successful but my lower body and feet were left out in a sitting position, above a snowy end. I struggled to lift myself, but my leather-soled shoes simply kept sliding in the snow.

As I was about to despair and drop into the snow, two gloved hands slipped under my shoulders and pulled me erect. I thanked the gentleman and walked gingerly to my car. I sat there trying to compose myself, when the same gentleman appeared with my cell phone in hand. Again I thanked him and prepared to depart. I looked up and the same gloved hands were clearing snow from my windows. No name, just an angel on my shoulder.

DON DAVIS

Crescent

