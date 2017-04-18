WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch came out swinging Monday in an inaugural oral argument that was seen as showing the rookie conservative’s considerable self-confidence — and some of his judicial inclinations.

It was the first time in more than 14 months in which nine justices heard arguments at the Supreme Court.

He was an exceptionally active questioner, displaying an easy familiarity with the issues in the three minor and technical cases before the court. He asked crisp and colloquial questions, and he kept asking them if he did not find the lawyers’ answers satisfactory.

The first case before the justices involved a procedural issue in a federal worker’s employment discrimination claim. Justice Gorsuch asked lawyer Christopher Landau four questions in a row, saying he was “sorry for taking up so much time.”

Displaying a seamless blend of preparation, persistence and humor, Justice Gorsuch immediately cast himself into the center of a highly technical case. Over the course of an hour, Justice Gorsuch’s performance apparently hinted at what might be expected from the 49-year-old Colorado native for several decades to come.

“I think I am maybe emphatically agreeing with you,” Mr. Landau told Justice Gorsuch at one point.

“I hope so,” Justice Gorsuch replied.

“I hope so, too,” Mr. Landau said.

And in what sounded like a tribute to his predecessor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia, Justice Gorsuch seemed to stress the importance of sticking to the black-and-white words written by lawmakers. As practiced by Mr. Scalia during his three decades on the Supreme Court, this conservative approach is sometimes summed up as “textualism.” It is related to “originalism,” as a constrained way of interpreting the Constitution.

“Wouldn’t it be a lot easier if we just followed the plain text of the statute?” Justice Gorsuch asked at another point. “What am I missing?” (He repeated the reference to the “plain words” or “plain text” of the law during all three arguments.)

Illustratively, Justice Gorsuch then proceeded to question the precise meaning of the phrase “subject to.”

Justice Gorsuch’s mastery of the case and his seeming interest in it made him a likely candidate for writing the majority opinion, if he ends up in the majority. Other members of the court showed less enthusiasm for the case.

By the end of the day, some of the justices’ energy was flagging, but Justice Gorsuch remained attentive and engaged.

His opening day performance matched that of other new justices who were veterans of a federal appeals court. Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked more than three dozen questions during her first full day in October 2009. But many other newcomers have sat silently and listened to the fast-moving arguments during their first weeks on the high court.

The first case had nothing to do with the feverish issues like abortion, gun rights or corporate influence that had dominated Justice Gorsuch’s confirmation battle, in which he prevailed by a 54-45 vote after Senate Republicans changed the rules governing filibusters. An upcoming argument Wednesday, involving Missouri’s refusal to fund a church’s playground improvements, will present Justice Gorsuch with a more far-reaching and politically charged social issue.

Justice Gorsuch previously served more than a decade on the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, giving him considerable experience with oral arguments, albeit with a lower public profile and on panels that usually consisted of only three judges.

Although the Supreme Court does not allow television cameras, several dozen reporters were present to see how Justice Gorsuch fit into the court, which had been shorthanded for more than 14 months following Mr. Scalia’s death.

There was no acknowledgment inside the courtroom of the bitter fight that led up to the seating of the new justice. But his presence was noted by Chief Justice John Roberts at the start of the day.

“Before we commence the business of the court this morning, it gives me great pleasure on behalf of myself and my colleagues to welcome Justice Gorsuch as the 101st associate justice of this court,” Justice Roberts said. “Justice Gorsuch, we wish you a long and happy career in our common calling.”

Justice Gorsuch, 49, responded cordially. “Thank you to each of my new colleagues for the very warm welcome I received this last week,” he said. “I appreciate it very much.”

For Justice Gorsuch, beyond the merits of the individual cases, the three oral arguments Monday — the court also heard arguments about standards for who may pursue a lawsuit and time limits for filing securities class actions — were an opportunity to showcase his active engagement and civil, nonthreatening demeanor.

Although Justice Gorsuch has been on the Supreme Court since being sworn in last Monday, the oral argument in the otherwise-forgettable case called Perry v. Merit Systems Protection Board made history, as it was his first as an associate justice. He did not actively participate with the other eight justices in a private conference convened Thursday to review possible cases.

Precisely at 10 a.m. Monday, Justice Gorsuch joined his new colleagues in appearing from behind the regal burgundy curtains to take his seat. Members of the audience saw him sitting on the far right, next to his ideological opposite, the liberal Justice Sotomayor.

The case Monday, brought by a longtime U.S. Census Bureau worker against the Merit Systems Protection Board, revolved around a highly technical question about which court should hear the worker’s appeal. Speaking for all, Justice Samuel Alito called the law in question “unbelievably complicated” and difficult to parse.

“Who wrote this statute, somebody who takes pleasure pulling wings off flies?” Justice Alito asked, prompting general laughter.

Justice Gorsuch waited only about seven minutes before he asked his first question, following four of his more senior colleagues. He pressed Mr. Landau, the worker’s attorney, with a series of setups and follow-ups that extended longer than many at the high court.

“I’m sorry for taking up so much time,” Justice Gorsuch said, before continuing a bit longer.

The court imposes no particular order in which justices can ask questions. Justice Gorsuch’s seatmate Justice Sotomayor, although still a relatively junior justice, was second only to Mr. Scalia last term in the average number of questions asked, according to data compiled by SCOTUSblog.

Justice Clarence Thomas, in keeping with his customary practice, was the only justice not to speak or to ask questions during the oral argument. A decision in the case is expected by the end of June.

Earlier Monday, the justices issued an orders list which showed they had taken no action in a series of closely watched appeals. They include appeals from a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple and from California gun owners who sued when they were denied a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

Court officials said Justice Gorsuch had decided not to participate in Thursday’s closed-door conference because he wanted to prepare for the three days of oral arguments this week. The appeals will be considered again at a conference Friday.

The New York Times, Tribune News Service and The Associated Press contributed.