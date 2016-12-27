WASHINGTON — The Trump hotel in Baku, Azerbaijan, would be “among the finest in the world,” Donald Trump promised two years ago, another example of “our involvement in only the best global development projects.”

But the dream of a world-class Trump Baku died this month. Mr. Trump said he backed out of the deal because of delays and blown deadlines by the developer, who has close family connections to the Azerbaijani government.

The demise of Trump Baku is not isolated. With Mr. Trump’s inauguration as president a little over three weeks away, his company has pulled out of a few international business deals that might have created especially sticky conflicts and controversies for his administration.

In addition to Azerbaijan, the company began to back out of a deal in another former Soviet republic, Georgia. It also canceled a hotel project in Rio de Janeiro that had come up in a fraud investigation. Soon after the the election, the Trump Organization closed four companies formed this year seemingly in anticipation of a hotel deal in Jidda, Saudi Arabia.

Domestically, Mr. Trump’s companies agreed to a union contract at his hotel in Las Vegas and a labor organizing campaign at his new hotel in Washington, D.C. His son Eric announced the suspension of activities by his charitable foundation after a Washington Post story questioned whether donors might get favorable treatment by the new administration.

Alan Garten, chief counsel for the Trump Organization, said the international moves were “business decisions, based purely on the status of the projects,” not because the president-elect was scrambling to clean up potential conflicts before he takes office.

Mr. Trump himself was not involved, Mr. Garten said, only his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, and other company executives.

“His focus is solely on filling out his Cabinet and turning the country around,” Mr. Garten said of the president-elect.

Mr. Trump has said he will turn over operations of his company to his children. But that alone would not necessarily resolve conflicts, experts said.

Past presidents put their assets in a blind trust, outside their control. Letting the children run the company would not meet the legal requirements for a blind trust, according to the Office of Government Ethics.

“Unless the president divests himself completely from his business, even a seemingly innocuous thing can make a big difference,” said Farok Contractor, a professor of international business at Rutgers University. For example, a decision as routine as a policy change that could raise the value of the U.S. dollar could hurt Mr. Trump’s bottom line on overseas projects if they’re tied to other currencies, he said.

Mr. Garten would not discuss details of how Mr. Trump plans to turn over control of his businesses. That would “all be coming out in the next few weeks,” he said.

The Azerbaijan deal was one illustration of how Mr. Trump’s business dealings could complicate foreign policy for the new administration. The oil-dependent country has a reputation for cronyism and corruption, with a small group of elite families controlling much of the country’s economy.

“I would say corruption is a whole system in Azerbaijan,” said Thomas de Waal, a senior associate with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace who has written extensively about the country and its neighbors.

“There is no rule of law as we know it in the U.S. or a European country,” he said. “Everything is done through personal connections. When you deal with business in Azerbaijan, you’re dealing with individuals, and you’re dealing with politically powerful individuals.”

For the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Baku, Mr. Trump made a deal with a company called Garant Holding, controlled by Anar Mammadov, a son of the country’s transportation minister.

Mr. Mammadov has had a substantial profile in Washington, where he had a nonprofit called the Azerbaijan America Alliance. The organization now has a dead phone number and website. Mr. Mammadov and the group’s Washington lobbyist, James Fabiani, did not respond to requests for comment.