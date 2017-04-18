FRESNO, Calif. — Three people were shot and killed after a man went on a shooting spree in downtown Fresno and at Catholic Charities on Tuesday, police Chief Jerry Dyer said.

The 39-year-old suspect, identified as Kori Ali Muhammad, is in custody, Chief Dyer said. He is also suspected in the fatal shooting of a security guard outside a Motel 6 in central Fresno on Thursday.

He is facing four counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, Chief Dyer said. He said Mr. Muhammad had expressed dislike of whites; all of the victims were white. Chief Dyer called it a “random act of violence.”

Two of the people shot outside Catholic Charities may have been clients of the social service agency, not employees, Chief Dyer said. The third victim was a Pacific Gas & Electric employee. Another person was shot at but not injured.

Chief Dyer said the gunman walked up to a PG&E truck on North Van Ness Avenue about 10:45 a.m. and shot the passenger repeatedly. The driver of the pickup then sped to Fresno police headquarters. The second shooting was only a few seconds later and was at Van Ness and Mildreda Street, where the gunman shot at but missed a resident. The gunman then turned onto Fulton Street and fired several rounds at another man, striking and killing him, Chief Dyer said. After reloading at a bus stop, the gunman then shot and killed a man in the parking lot of Catholic Charities in on North Fulton Street, he said.

Officers responding to the initial shots found Mr. Muhammad running south on Fulton. Mr. Muhammad dove to the ground and yelled “Allahu akbar,” Arabic for “God is great,” before he was taken into custody, Chief Dyer said. Although police found rounds of .357 caliber bullets and speed loaders for a revolver when Mr. Muhammad was taken into custody, no weapon was found, Chief Dyer said.

Chief Dyer said that it’s too soon to determine if the shootings involved terrorism. The FBI and ATF have both been notified, he said. But Chief Dyer noted that in Thursday’s shooting at Motel 6, which was caught on surveillance video, Mr. Muhammad did not make any similar statements. “What we know is that this was a random act of violence,” Chief Dyer said. “There is every reason to believe he acted alone.”

Mr. Muhammad was identified early in the Motel 6 murder, based on the surveillance cameras, and officers had sought him in subsequent days. His Facebook page at one point indicated that he was in Atlanta, which was untrue, Chief Dyer said. His Facebook posts indicated that “he does not like white people, and he has anti-government sentiments,” the chief said.

Police are investigating at four separate crime scenes on Van Ness, Mildreda and Fulton, and those areas will remain closed for at least a few hours, Chief Dyer said. At least one shooting victim remained on the scene, and officers with K-9 are searching for the murder weapon.

A witness said the suspect carried a large-caliber handgun and described him as black and about 25 years old.

“He didn’t look like a gang-banger or anything,” the witness said.