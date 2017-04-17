Police in Cleveland urged residents in surrounding states on Monday to be on alert for a man who they said shot and then posted a gruesome video of the killing on Facebook.

Steve Stephens, 37, is wanted on a charge of aggravated murder in the death of Robert Godwin Sr. in Cleveland.

Police officials confirmed that a body had been recovered after the shooting video was posted on Facebook around 2 p.m. Sunday, but Chief Calvin Williams of the Cleveland Police Department said at a news conference that investigators knew of no other killings linked to the case.

In a video posted on the Facebook account of Stevie Steve before the shooting, a man was shown holding an ID card, with the name Steve Stephens, from a mental health clinic where he claimed to be a case manager. In a separate video — on a Facebook account under the name Stevie Steve — the gunman claimed he had killed 15 people.

By late afternoon, the videos had been removed from Facebook and Stevie Steve’s account was deactivated.

As the manhunt proceeded, Cleveland news media broadcast Mr. Stephens’ description: African-American, 6 feet 1 inch and 240 pounds, with a full beard. Authorities said he was driving a white or cream-colored Ford Fusion.

“We need to bring this to a conclusion today,” Chief Williams said. “We need to get Steve off the streets.”

He appealed to Mr. Stephens to surrender peacefully to either the police or to a clergy member.

Chief Williams said that the FBI and state and county law enforcement had joined his department in a search for Mr. Stephens that now extended beyond Cleveland.

In the minute-long shooting video, a driver pulls up close to an older man on a sidewalk. The driver asks the man to say a person’s name, then pulls out a gun and shoots him.

Police identified the victim as Robert Goodwin Sr., 74, and said that he apparently was shot at random.

In the video after the shooting, the gunman explains his actions in a long, expletive-filled rant. He also pledges to kill as many people as he can: “I’m about to keep killing until they catch me.”