Moment of Waiting-over 100 stand for 22 mins representing how many people die per day waiting for organ transplant. #stopthewait @PGVisuals pic.twitter.com/Vf436gAhr4 — Lake Fong (@LakeFong) April 11, 2017

More than 100 people stood for 22 minutes Tuesday in Market Square today to advocate for organ donation.

UPMC hosted the event as part of its #stopthewait campaign and Donate Life Month. In a release, the health network said the 22 minutes represent “how many people die each day waiting for a lifesaving organ.”

UPMC said the group was made of volunteers, transplant staff, donors, recipients, waitlist patients and members of the public. The group was asked to stand in place for 22 minutes while various facts about organ donation were shouted aloud.