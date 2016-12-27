LAMPASAS, Texas — Sean Brack knew he needed to get help after he came home from his third deployment to Iraq. In late 2010, he walked into a Fort Hood clinic seeking relief from the bursts of anger, nightmares and flashes of suicidal thoughts.

Fort Hood was in the midst of an unfolding suicide crisis. The next year, a record 22 soldiers would kill themselves. “At that point, it was a mill,” Mr. Brack remembers. “It was like, ‘Let's get ‘em in here, here’s a handful of Prozac, you'll be fine.’ It just didn't feel right.”

But then he heard about an experimental therapy that had just arrived at Fort Hood. A type of talk-based treatment, it had a track record of successfully treating post-traumatic stress disorder among civilians, but it hadn't yet been studied among active-duty combat veterans.

The six-week program changed his life. “If I hadn’t gone through the program, you never know,” Mr. Brack said. “It's possible I wouldn’t even be here.”

Now there’s evidence the therapy that saved Mr. Brack has the potential to help large numbers of soldiers struggling to live with the violence they lived through in war zones.

Last month, researchers announced the findings of a three-year study of the cognitive processing therapy at Fort Hood, and the results could transform how PTSD is treated on military installations.

In the largest study ever of an evidence-based treatment for PTSD among active-duty military personnel, 40 to 50 percent of soldiers showed recovery from PTSD after 12 sessions of talk therapy, results that held up in six-month follow-ups, according to soldiers’ scores on specialized PTSD testing. The results were better for soldiers who received individual treatment as opposed to group treatment.

In addition to fewer PTSD symptoms such as nightmares, flashbacks or feelings of detachment, follow-up testing to the cognitive therapy also revealed soldiers were less depressed and suicidal. On average, the 268 soldiers who participated in the study had been deployed more than two times.

It made sense to conduct the study at Fort Hood, the Army’s busiest deployment hub during a decade of war in Iraq and Afghanistan, said Alan Peterson, co-director of the study and head of the STRONG STAR Consortium, a multi-institutional research group funded by the Defense Department and based at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.

“Nowhere in the Department of Defense is there a bigger research cell,” he said. “It’s a benefit to Fort Hood because we screen lots of soldiers. ... Everyone got gold standard care.”

Researchers say the results show that PTSD recovery is possible in a matter of weeks, providing hope for service members seeking to remain in the military as well as those seeking to transition quickly to civilian life.

“A common misbelief is that combat PTSD is a chronic, lifelong condition that's very difficult to treat,” Mr. Peterson said. “If we intervene early, there is a good percentage you can turn the corner on.”

Cognitive processing therapy helps service members learn to think about their traumatic experiences in a clearer way, without “distorted thoughts” that perpetuate feelings of guilt, blame and anger, researchers say.

“If you teach them to think in a different way, that’s a set of tools they have now,” said Duke University School of Medicine professor Patricia Resick, who developed the therapy two decades ago and served as principal investigator on the study. “When we treat them, they are treated, they don't relapse. ... They are able to see [their triggering incident] differently. They don't automatically blame themselves.”

Cognitive processing therapy is one of two widely used talk treatments for PTSD. The other is prolonged exposure therapy, which calls for individuals to re-imagine their traumatic experiences to strip memories of their power.

Ms. Resick was excited when she got a call from Mr. Peterson to work on the STRONG STAR study. “It was the first time we got a chance to see if it could work with active military,” she said.

The Department of Veterans Affairs already uses the treatment regularly for those who have left active duty. Though promising, the success rate among active-duty soldiers was lower than what researchers have found among civilians with PTSD who use cognitive processing therapy, Mr. Peterson said.

“What that tells us is that combat PTSD is more complicated,” he said. “We’ve only scratched the surface on the science behind this.”

Researchers say active-duty service members face particular barriers to recovery, including an environment filled with potential triggers such as the sound of artillery fire or the smell of military vehicles.

Mr. Peterson, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, said military personnel also are more likely than civilians to have witnessed multiple traumatic events. And military training, which stresses the importance of being responsible for your fellow soldier, can produce feelings of guilt and self-blame that inflame PTSD symptoms, researchers say.

“It gets them ready to fight, but, if you are too rigid in your thinking, you can believe that anything that happens to 'my men is my responsibility,'” Ms. Resick said.

Researchers have already begun follow-up studies, including one looking at whether extending the traditional 12-session therapy to up to 24 sessions is better for active-duty service members.