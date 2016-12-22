In this season of colds and ear infections in children, University of Pittsburgh researchers reported Wednesday that reducing antibiotic treatment from the standard 10 days down to five days does more harm to young children than previously believed.

They also found that using the drugs for the longer time did not affect antibiotic resistance, according to the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The study was done at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and enrolled 520 children between 9 and 23 months old diagnosed with acute otitis media, a bacterial infection of the middle ear behind the eardrum.

It’s the most common reason for treating a child with antibiotics — most children will get an ear infection by age 3. Health experts worry the prolonged use of antibiotics leads to resistance.

The drug used in the study was amoxicillin-clavulanate (brand name Augmentin), considered the most effective available. Delaying the use of antibiotics to treat an infection and shorter treatment time had been considered ways to reduce the proliferation of resistant bacteria. Augmentin used over time is also linked to side effects such as diarrhea.

Children were randomized into two groups, the five-day course of antibiotic followed by five days of a placebo medicine and the 10-day course. The focus of the study was to prove the shorter term was not inferior to the longer term, according to the lead author of the study, Alejandro Hoberman, chief of general academic pediatrics at Children’s.

The results found 77 of the 229 children in the five-day group had worse symptoms at the end of treatment (known as clinical failure) compared with 39 of the 238 children in the 10-day group.

“A cure was the complete resolution of symptoms. The clinical failure rates not only showed [the shorter treatment] was not not inferior … it was worse. The 10-day treatment was statistically superior,” Dr. Hoberman said.

The shorter regimen also did not help with fewer adverse events or lower numbers of resistant bacteria found with nasal swabs. If children had two recurrences after an initial infection, they were given a rescue treatment with one of two antibiotics. Acetaminophen was allowed to treat any fever or pain.

The latest study improved on previous comparisons of the two courses of treatment, Dr. Hoberman said. The quality of the design of the study was noted by Margaret A. Kenna, otolaryngologist at Boston Children’s Hospital, in an editorial accompanying the journal article. She called for additional studies, to include other patient groups and other types of microbial infections, for example.

She wrote, “For now, 10 days of amoxicillin-clavulanate for children younger than 2 years of age who have a definite diagnosis of acute otitis media seems to be a reasonable option.”

Supporting treatment vs. no treatment, an earlier Hoberman-led study found giving a 7- or 10-day course of medicine had more favorable outcomes than withholding antibiotics in mild cases among children under 3. The most recent study, he said, had a larger number of children under 2 than other research and was double blind, meaning both parents and doctors didn’t know which course was being followed.

The study also found that in the two groups combined clinical failure rates were higher among children exposed to three or more children for 10 or more hours per week — primarily in day care — than those with less exposure. Children with infection in both ears were also more likely to have continuing symptoms than those with only one ear infected.

With the nasal swabs, it was found that in both groups, after treatment, there was a reduction in strains of bacteria that respond to amoxicillin and an increase of the resistant types. Over time both strains returned to their original levels in both groups.

Pediatrician Jeffrey Ubinger, with Premier Medical Associates in Penn Hills and Penn Township, said he is familiar with researchers trying to establish the lowest effective antibiotic dose.

“We always like to use less antibiotics,” he said. “Augmentin is the best for ear infections. The standard duration is 10 days… For sinus infections, it can be taken longer. The more days you take it the more likely you’ll have diarrhea.”

Diarrhea and diaper rash were reported in similar numbers in both groups in the Pitt study.

Limitation of the study is that results can’t apply generally to older children.

Funded by the National Institutes of Health and Pitt, the study was held at Children’s Hospital, in affiliated pediatric practices and at a partner research center in Bardstown, Ky.

Jill Daly: jdaly@post-gazette.com, 412-263-1596.