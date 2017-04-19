UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State University police say they’re investigating two incidents in which people took pictures or videos of students in dormitory showers.

Police say the invasion of privacy incidents occurred about 9:40 p.m. Sunday and 12:45 a.m. Monday in Thompson Hall.

Police didn’t identify the victims or their sex, nor said if they have any suspects.

Police are asking students for tips about who might have been responsible.