A Fayette County woman who helped an angry co-worker write threatening letters to youth football league officials in Westmoreland County has been sentenced to up to two years in jail.

Kimberly Ross, 35, of Connellsville pleaded guilty in October charges of making terroristic threats, conspiracy and harassment.

Ross admitted that she helped Joseph V. Loughner, 52, of Greensburg, write the threats to the president and secretary of the Mount Pleasant junior football league in response to league changes he didn't like.

Loughner, who pleaded guilty last summer, was described by police as a disgruntled parent upset at new weight limits for players.

He and Ross worked together at Miedels Restaurant in Connellsville.

Police said that during the investigation they found 40 bullet shell casings, some with league officials' names on them, in the parking lot of Hurst Field in Norvelt, where the league plays its games.

The threats prompted the league to cancel the remainder of its 2015 season.

Ross was sentenced Monday in Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court, according to court records.