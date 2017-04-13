Supervisors Wednesday unanimously approved the conditional use application submitted by Pennsylvania based Sweetwater Pharmacognosy LLC, to grow and process medical marijuana in Findlay Township.

The nearly 32,000-square-foot facility would be located on almost 9 acres in West Port Woods Business Park at 800 William Dr., with an option to expand an additional 23,900 square feet.

Supervisors also unanimously approved the preliminary and final land development applications submitted by Sweetwater Pharmacognosy.

“The greenhouse will be 24,0000 square feet, with the additional 8,000 square feet used for the manufacturing process, and office space,” said Frank Zappala, Sweetwater Pharmacognosy chief facilities director. “The growing and processing must take place in the same location, but selling and dispensing cannot take place in the same facility.”

In addition to growing and processing in Findlay Township, Sweetwater Pharmacognosy has submitted applications to other municipalities to build dispensaries in Allegheny and Beaver Counties.

Mr. Zappala said wastewater from the facility will be filtered and recycled and the disposal of plant waste will follow regulations keeping it separate from other waste.

The facility will have a private drive with no identifying signs. All transport loading will be done internally. The route to the dispensaries will be predetermined, tracked via GPS, and drivers must check in periodically.

State law dictates medical marijuana cannot be smoked or chewed in its final form. Accepted forms include pills, oil, topical forms such as gels and ointments, forms that are used for vaporization or nebulization, tincture and liquid. Sweetwater Pharmacognosy has obtained the exclusive Pennsylvania license to also distribute it as a transdermal patch.

Mr. Zappala hopes this gives Sweetwater Pharmacognosy a competitive edge.

“We are also partnering with a local healthcare provider,” Mr. Zappala said in an interview, adding that he could not divulge what company, “but this would make it a natural expansion of their offerings, having a dispensary.”

“From a township perspective, we are always happy when a new development comes in,” supervisor Janet Craig said after the meeting. “We have strict ordinances, and the reality is it meets the requirements.”

Supervisor Tom Gallant said, “It’s legal, it’s been approved by the legislature, I have no problem with medical marijuana. I think the way we have been handling the issue in the past has gone nowhere. I would rather have it in our township where our board can make sure it is handled exactly the way it is supposed to be, rather than have it go someplace where we can’t trust what’s going to happen.”

Sweetwater Pharmacognosy has entered into a sales agreement with current landowner Imperial Land Corporation. Should Sweetwater Pharmacognosy receive one of the two growing and processing permits for the southwestern district, they will finalize the purchase.

Amy Philips-Haller, freelance writer; suburbanliving@post-gazette.com.