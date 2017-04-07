In the race to replace a longtime district judge in McKees Rocks and Stowe, Democratic leaders backed a businessman who lists his mother’s modest home as his abode but who also owns a sprawling estate in Robinson.

Now James Selelyo, 61, is suing to get back on the ballot after a judge found that he lived outside of the district he sought to serve and booted him from the race.

Mr. Selelyo seemed to be the early front-runner for the seat long held by District Judge Mary Ann Cercone, who is retiring. Winner of the Democratic Committee endorsement, he boasted on his campaign website of backing from Allegheny County Treasurer John Weinstein; U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Forest Hills; state Sen. Wayne Fontana, D-Brookline; and state Rep. Dan Deasy, D-Westwood.

The now-defunct website featured a picture of a 740-square-foot bungalow in Stowe, valued by the county at $40,600, which Mr. Selelyo inherited from his mother, who died a year ago.

The website made no mention of his other house in Robinson — 5,716 square feet on 4 acres, which he bought from his former mother-in-law for $1 in 2004. Valued at $675,000 by the county, it’s now listed for sale at an asking price of $1.3 million online, described as a four-bedroom, 4½-bathroom “incredible handcrafted stone estate” with a four-car garage.

Mr. Selelyo said he lived in the Robinson house for about seven years with his former wife, Stephanie Triko, and moved out after his divorce. Now his fiancee lives there. He said she pays no rent, and he just visits.

Ronald S. Kushner, a rehabilitation specialist from McKees Rocks who is running for the seat, said he's skeptical. “If you own over a half million dollar home in Robinson Township, you’re not going to be living in a home that’s … probably maybe $25,000 or $30,000," he said.

Four people filed court challenges to Mr. Selelyo’s nominating petitions, citing deed documents and legal filings upon which he had listed the Robinson address. To take the office, a person must have been a resident of the district for a year — and Robinson isn’t in the district that has elected Judge Cercone for three decades.

On March 22, Judge Joseph James struck Mr. Selelyo from the ballot, "for failure to reside within the [district]." Last Friday, Mr. Selelyo appealed to Commonwealth Court. It is not clear when the appeal will be heard.

Mr. Selelyo said he votes in Stowe, gets mail at numerous locations including his mother’s old house, and lost the case only because documents proving that he lived there “disappeared at the lawyer's table.” He added: "I guess my opposition feels that if they can't beat me at the voting polls, they'll try to beat me in the courtroom.”

One rival, McKees Rocks attorney Bruce Boni, said court challenges were necessary to uphold the state constitution. “If you don’t live in the district, [running as if you do] is a fraud upon the electorate," he said.

"Would he be a bad district magistrate, if he were allowed to live outside the community? Not necessarily," Mr. Kushner added. But, he said, “You have to abide by the law.” Any failure to do so “says a whole lot about the person, too.”

Mr. Selelyo, a 1973 graduate of Sto-Rox High School, has owned Floral King in Stowe for more than 30 years. He has served multiple terms as a Stowe commissioner, and in that role he also faced questions about his residency — he was accused of living in Findlay in 2003 — though that dispute didn’t get to court.

During his time on the board, Mr. Selelyo said he created the first police substation on Broadway Avenue, along with bicycle patrols and other initiatives.

“Politics on the local level is sometimes a thankless job,” said Mr. Selelyo, who also served as director of general services at no cost to the borough during the early 2000s. “I don’t like to play dirty politics. The people who know me, know me.”

In addition to his service in Stowe, Mr. Selelyo has had other political ties. His ex-wife was a Robinson commissioner.

At one point, they were financially connected to retired Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Robert P. Horgos. In 2009, Mr. Selelyo and his then-wife sued a dozen people, including Mr. Horgos and former Monroeville tennis star Alfredo J. Sararo III, claiming that they lost $550,000 they loaned to the ex-judge and athlete, when the money went into Florida land deals.

Sararo was convicted in 2012 and sentenced to nine years in prison, in a case in which Mr. Horgos testified under a grant of immunity. Filed in federal court in Florida, Mr. Selelyo’s lawsuit was dismissed.

Mr. Boni is running in both the Democratic and Republican primaries May 16 as is Joseph W. Palahunik. Running only on the Democratic ballot are Mr. Kushner and Kelly Cropper Hall.

