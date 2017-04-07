Identical twins Jan Cmar and Joan Basden both earned degrees in home economics and special education and then worked together in special education for the Allegheny Intermediate Unit for a few years. When they were laid off, they taught home economics for three decades in local schools.

But when it comes to baking, the retired sisters go their separate ways, each guided by their own best practices and their memories of how Mom and Grandma did it.

Take the traditional favorite of the spring and Easter seasons — nut rolls.

Mrs. Cmar, who is the mayor of Jefferson Hills, bakes the finished dough at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. But her sister, who lives in Pleasant Hills, recommends 25 minutes, explaining, “I don’t want it too dry but golden brown on top.”

Their good-natured sparring fans the heat in a hot kitchen. “We both yell,” Mrs. Cmar said. “I stand up for myself.”

On Saturday, the twins, who share the joy of making 30 to 40 nut rolls at Easter for family and friends, demonstrated their baking know-how before 20 nut roll-making aspirants in the Jefferson Hills municipal center on Old Clairton Road. The event was sponsored by the Jefferson Hills Public Library.

“I ate many nut rolls but never made my own,” Genevieve Rae of Jefferson Hills said.

Attendees brought their own aprons, rolling pins and baking sheets, and then rolled up their sleeves. Ninety-minutes later, they left with their own rolled dough stuffed with nuts and ready for the oven.

“We’re all going to run home and bake it,” library director Jan Reschenthaler said.

The sisters arrived a few hours before the class began to make enough dough for 40 nut rolls, combining cake yeast, lukewarm milk, flour, sugar, shortening, eggs and salt.

After demonstrating the basics of preparation, they gave a 10-ounce ball of dough to each attendee, who flattened it with a rolling pin before smoothing on nuts or apricots.

Participants then rolled the filled dough, tucking in the ends with the seam on the bottom.

Along the way, the sisters offered tips, such as:

“Do not roll the dough out twice as it toughens the dough.”

“I use whole milk and put it in the microwave for 2½ minutes on high.”

Attendees’ final touches were brushing the dough with beaten egg and milk and pricking the nut roll with a fork to help keep it from cracking.

“I watched my Baba make it. It’s part of our ethnic background that I can pass down,” said Evelyn Madar of Jefferson Hills, who is of Ukranian descent.

“I can’t believe I did this,” Lisa Steiner of Jefferson Hills said of her first dough-crafting experience.

The sisters’ foray into cooking for the holidays began when, as fifth-graders, they stuffed a 20-pound Thanksgiving turkey following instructions over the phone from their mother, the late Ruth Butko, who was on duty as a nurse.

Over time, she taught her daughters how to make dishes such as stuffed peppers and meatloaf, while their grandmother, the late Wilma Pickard, showed them how to make stuffed cabbage, spaghetti and meatballs, and more. She also taught them how to bake cookies.

Today, the sisters continue to cook together at Mrs. Cmar’s house, where there are never too many cooks in the kitchen because she has a double oven around which they can trade culinary jabs to their hearts’ content.

To be sure, what is said in the kitchen stays kitchen. Mrs. Cmar played the older sister card — by five minutes — before they led the nut roll demonstration.

“I told her, ‘Don’t you dare yell at me in front of these people,’ ” she said.

NUT ROLLS

“The recipe is for 10 rolls because when people bake at Easter or Christmas, they bake for family and friends.” — Joan Basden

Dough:

2 ounces cake yeast

2 cups lukewarm milk (105-115 degrees)

10 cups flour

1½ cups sugar

2 teaspoons salt

1 cup shortening

4 eggs

Filling:

10 cups ground nuts

3 cups sugar

2 sticks butter, melted

Milk, scalded — enough to make filling spreadable

Mixture to brush on top:

2 eggs, slightly beaten

1/4 cup milk

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

For the dough: Crumble yeast into lukewarm milk so that it dissolves. (Add 1 teaspoon of sugar to see if yeast activates.)

Mix flour, sugar and salt in a large bowl, and cut in the shortening, as you would for a pie crust.

Beat eggs in a separate bowl and add the yeast and milk mixture.

Pour the egg mixture over the flour mixture and beat with dough hook until dough forms a ball.

Place dough in a buttered glass bowl, cover with a towel, and let dough rise for 2½ – 3 hours. Do not refrigerate the dough for use at a later date.

For the filling: Combine all ingredients, using enough scalded milk to make the filling spreadable.

For each roll, take 10 ounces of dough and flatten it with a rolling pin before smoothing on the nut filling. (The rolls also can be filled with an apricot filling or a mixture of apricot and nut filling.)

Roll up the dough, tucking in the ends and placing the seam on the bottom.

Brush the top of the roll with the egg and milk mixture.

Poke roll with a fork along the center at the top.

Bake two rolls at a time on a baking sheet for 25 or 30 minutes — depending on which sister you listen to!

Makes 10 rolls.