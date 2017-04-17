A busy Easter morning brought treasure after treasure to a small conference room in the Cranberry Courtyard Marriott, where Joel Magee was waiting with a keen eye and a checkbook. There were first-edition comic books, a 1930s BB gun, a fully stocked Fort Apache play set and the fourth Shirley Temple doll of Mr. Magee’s visit to Pittsburgh.

Traffic slowed around lunchtime for Mr. Magee, who also goes by “The Toy Scout” as he travels around the country in search of monster figures and Barbie dolls and toy trucks of old. Sunday was day three of a five-day visit for his Vintage Toy Buying Show. (Think “Antiques Roadshow,” in which he will not only appraise your toy and pop-culture collectibles, but also buy for himself or others.)

His swing through Pittsburgh began in Monroeville on Friday, continued Saturday and Sunday in Cranberry, and he will be stationed from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the South Side Holiday Inn Express.

The Sunday haul included a box full of mint-condition Matchbox cars from the mid-1970s.

“This is when Matchbox was competing with Hot Wheels because Hot Wheels was taking the country by storm, so they were supposed to be super fast,” Mr. Magee said as he cradled a tiny lime green sports car in his hands.

He had paid $100 for a couple of dozen cars that would have sold for about 60 cents each in its day.

In front of him, encased in plastic, was another treasure from the trip — the first Marvel comic book to feature Daredevil, from April 1, 1964. Depending on the condition, copies of the comic have sold from the hundreds of dollars to $38,000. Mr. Magee paid $500 and said the condition made it just right for an entry-level Silver Age collector.

Mr. Magee, 55, began his own collection of mostly 1960s-era TV-themed toys in 1985, when he was “dragged” to a flea market in his hometown of Sioux City, Iowa.

“Across the room, I saw a G.I. Joe action figure. I never had the action figure; I only had the lunchbox. I ran over to it, and it was like the toy time tunnel opened up,” he said

He described in detail lunchtime in elementary school with his friends, the ham sandwich with cheese and mayo, no pickles, and the thermos full of warm milk. He bought the G.I. Joe for $30, and is now in his third decade of collecting, buying and selling.

The bright red of another treasure was blaring from its spot on the floor behind him. Mr. Magee said Marilyn Evans of Zelienopole was downsizing and had brought in the much-loved but beat-up pressed-steel red firetruck. The ladders on either side were bent, and you could just make out the faded name “Mark” on the side.

“This is a really cool piece because it went through many, many childhoods,” Mr. Magee said, while estimating that it dated to the 1920s or ‘30s.

Ms. Evans was concerned about the fate of the truck, and Mr. Magee assure her the cherished toy would go to a collector who owns a body shop, and that “it would be restored to brand-new condition.”

From a collector’s perspective, the truck was an example a cross-collectible — it is of interest not only to collectors of vintage vehicles but also to firefighters.

As he tucked the truck away, Dick Jeffers of Peters walked in carrying a white plastic bag that contained a framed Coca-Cola magazine ad from the early 1930s. He left with $50.

Mr. Magee’s own Holy Grail of collectibles is a rare orange-faced talking Herman Munster doll that he saw once at a toy show. It was snatched up by the person in front of him, and he’s still searching for another.

Most collectors today are into “Star Wars” toys, Barbie and Shirley Temple dolls and figures of famous monsters.

“Amazingly enough, Shirley Temple is the most popular doll in history,” Mr. Magee said. “Barbie didn’t get started until 1959, and she’s got 25 years on Barbie. There is still a huge passion for Shirley Temple.”

As if to back up the claim, someone came in with just the right accessories on Sunday, hours after he had already acquired a doll that needed shoes and socks.

Mr. Magee also had on display three newly acquired detailed figures made by the Aurora company after Universal re-released many of its monster movies in the 1950s. Children for the first time found their way to screen versions of the Creature from the Black Lagoon, Dracula and the Wolf Man, and the figures began to roll out in the early ‘60s.

John Hearty and his son Steven of West View found the monster figures of particular interest. John has several stored away in his cellar, including “Big Frankie.”

“We have a lot of these little figurines here, and I just remember growing up being terrified of them,” said Steven, who as an adult looks at them more fondly.

Everyone who comes to Mr. Magee with something to be appraised or sold has a story to go with it, and he is a patient listener. The Toy Scout collects those, too.

Many of the sellers are downsizing or have lost a loved one and “in that overwhelming situation, they want to know that other people will appreciate their things,” Mr. Magee said, noting that collectors take great care with their acquisitions. “I tell them that the toys or comics will never have had a better life than in the future.”

You can see videos of Toy Scout encounters around the country at www.americastoyscout.com.

Sharon Eberson: seberson@post-gazette.com or 412-263-1960. Twitter: @SEberson_pg.