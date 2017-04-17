Mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s made for challenging race conditions for John Platt of Moon in Monday’s Boston Marathon. Even so, he set a personal record on the course.

“The start was hot, direct and exposed,” said Mr. Platt, who was one of 40 athletes in the mobility impaired division. Mr. Platt, who was profiled Monday in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, has multiple sclerosis and temporarily loses his vision when his body gets overheated, a rare side effect of the disease known as Uhthoff’s phenomenon.

His time of 5:44:42 is more than two minutes faster than his mark last year.

“I’ll take it and move on,” Mr. Platt said. “Tomorrow I wake up and still have MS.”