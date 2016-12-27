A white man estimated to be 40 to 50 years old died tonight after he stepped into the path of a locomotive at a crossing in Aspinwall, officials there said.

The man was struck at 7:42 p.m. at the crossing at Waterworks Drive and Freeport Road, Aspinwall police Chief David Caplan said. His identity had not been released.

The Norfolk Southern Railway train was hauling tanker cars eastbound. Chief Caplan said the crossing is not gated but does have flashing lights that warn of oncoming trains.

Several blocks of Freeport Road were closed as investigators did their work, but the major thoroughfare through the borough reopened about 10 p.m.