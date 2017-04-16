Advertisement
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
One person was killed and three others injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday night in West Mifflin.
The accident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Route 837/River Road near a railroad crossing, according to Allegheny County emergency officials.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene; three others were transported to local hospitals. county officials said.
Most Read
Most Emailed
Advertisement
Most Commented
Advertisement
Create a free PG account.
Already have an account?
Subscribe to the PGSubscribe
Customize your free Newsletter PreferencesEmail Preferences
Advertisement
Advertisement