Multiple police departments responded Wednesday evening after a report that two people were shot in Wilkinsburg.

One of the victims is reported to be some type of law enforcement officer, possibly a probation officer, but it is unclear for what specific agency, Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs said.

Ms. Downs said neither victim is believed to have life-threatening injuries and said both have been transported to local hospitals.

The shooting occurred 4:48 p.m. in the 1500 block of Marlboro Avenue.

Police from Allegheny County, Pittsburgh the county Sheriff’s Office, Edgewood, Penn Hills, Plum and Swissvale responded.

This is a developing story.