A woman was found dead today at the site of a Penn Hills house fire, which remained under investigation late this afternoon .

“An individual called and said his house was on fire and his wife was dead, and he pulled her from the home,” Chief Howard Burton said.

When officials arrived, the woman was outside the home in the 2500 block of School Street.

Officials have not released the woman’s name, but a relative at the scene identified her as Rita Ryan. Ms. Ryan and her husband, James Ryan, are listed in Allegheny County property records as the homeowners.

The fire broke out about 1:10 p.m. and appeared to have been limited to the basement. It was quickly brought under control.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Debbie Ryan said she was at work when her husband called and told her about the fire and the death of Rita Ryan, who she identified as her sister-in-law. A co-worker drove her to the home.

Both Debbie Ryan and her husband, Gary, said they were in shock.

Debbie Ryan described her sister-in-law as an intelligent woman who knew the answers to almost every "Jeopardy" question. Gary Ryan described her as a "Pittsburgh lady" who enjoyed watching Steelers games and having picnics with relatives.

"It's hard to take in, you know,” Mr. Ryan said. “It seems, like, surreal."

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office was summoned to the scene, as were Penn Hills detectives, the municipality’s fire marshal, the county fire marshal and county homicide detectives.

The victim and her husband were apparently in their 60s, Chief Burton said.

Firefighters, detectives and members of the Penn Hills and Allegheny County fire marshals' offices were going in and out of the home this afternoon, sometimes through what appeared to be a basement door. The white home was blocked off by yellow crime scene tape.

County property records show that the residence is a two-story frame house built in 1910.

