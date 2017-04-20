The defense attorney for a Penn Hills woman whose twins have been missing for more than a decade said the prosecution cannot prove she abused or even endangered the children, and therefore the charges ought to be dismissed.

Point by point on Wednesday, Aaron Sontz explained to Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Thomas E. Flaherty why he should throw out charges of obstructing a child abuse investigation, endangering the welfare of children, concealing their whereabouts and unsworn falsification against Patricia Fowler, 47.

And point by point, Assistant District Attorney Lee Goldfarb argued that the defense was wrong.

The judge said he will issue an opinion in early May. Trial in the case is scheduled for May 22.

Mr. Sontz focused on the specific elements of each criminal count, and the definitions they contain. For example, in count one, obstructing a child abuse investigation, Mr. Sontz argued that there never was a child-abuse investigation for his client to obstruct.

At Ms. Fowler’s preliminary hearing, Mr. Sontz said he specifically asked the investigator on the case if he was investigating a report of child abuse.

The detective answered, “’No, this is a missing persons case.’” Mr. Sontz recalled.

There is no report of child abuse, he continued, calling the prosecution’s claims to the contrary “utter nonsense.”

But Ms. Goldfarb told the court that child abuse goes beyond just physical or sexual abuse. It can also include neglect and failure to provide basic necessities, like medical care, education and shelter.

“There are two children who are missing. There are two children who have not gone to school. There are two children who have not gotten medical care,” she said. “Two children, who we don’t know if they’re alive or dead.”

Further, Ms. Goldfarb said, Ms. Fowler, in speaking to the police, gave varying stories as to where her children might be, causing investigators to expend a great deal of time and energy chasing bad leads.

“She absolutely perverted or obstructed this investigation,” the prosecutor said.

On the two counts of concealing the whereabouts of a child, Mr. Sontz told Judge Flaherty that the language of the law requires that the child be concealed from a parent or guardian.

In this case, he continued, there is no victim. In addition, he said the prosecution failed to meet the two-year statute of limitations on the charge.

Again, Ms. Goldfarb disagreed, saying that the twins’ father, Datwon Lyons, is the victim, and that he wants to know where his children are.

“He’s been continuously misled about their whereabouts for years,” she said.

Allegheny County Detective Michael Kuma said that officers found a number of letters from Lyons sent to Ms. Fowler while he was incarcerated on a murder conviction, and he often asked about the twins.

Mr. Sontz countered that Lyons was in prison for a significant portion of the twins’ lives, and that he never tried to see them or find them.

“I find it totally disingenuous for the commonwealth to come in and charge on behalf of the biological father who made no effort,” he said. “They’re only making that argument now because they know they charged the case incorrectly.”

But Ms. Goldfarb countered that the prosecution is permitted to modify or change its theory of the case.

“We’re not here to decide if he’s a good dad or a bad dad. He’s the biological father, and he doesn’t know where his children are,” Ms. Goldfarb said.

As far as the statute of limitations raised by the defense, Ms. Goldfarb told the court that Ms. Fowler’s has been a continuing course of conduct, and therefore, the time bar doesn’t apply.

Mr. Sontz vehemently disagreed, saying that the concealment must be a single act.

“The crime occurs when the children are removed,” he said. “At some point, the commonwealth has to realize this isn’t the appropriate crime for the conduct they’re alleging here.”

Ms. Fowler also is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children. Again, Mr. Sontz said, the charge does not fit.

“I’m not really sure what it is they’re saying she did,” he said.

If you assume the children are alive, Mr. Sontz said, there is no evidence they’ve been endangered. If you assume they’ve died, he continued, the prosecution can’t prove they’ve been endangered.

“Ms. Fowler’s position all along is that they’re being care for by someone else,” he said. “Simply lying to the police cannot be grounds for endangering the welfare of children. These are just broad, amorphous, generalized allegations. They have to specifically say what it is she did that endangered them.”

Ms. Goldfarb, who said investigators have tracked down every lead the defendant provided, countered that the case falls under a totality of circumstances and course of conduct.

“You are violating a basic duty of care when your children are somewhere, who knows where?” she said. “That doesn’t eliminate her responsibility as a parent because they’re no longer with her. “The children’s whereabouts and well-being cannot be ascertained.”

