A Pittsburgh police officer accused in a civil complaint of kicking an off-duty state trooper in the groin during an arrest after a wedding reception brawl in 2014 said Wednesday that the force he used was necessary because the trooper had a gun tucked in his pants.

"I instinctively kicked him in the butt," Officer Brendan Nee testified in a federal civil rights case in which Trooper David Williams has accused him of excessive force. "I don't think it was excessive."

Officer Nee is one of four current or former Pittsburgh police officers that Trooper Williams says violated his 14th Amendment rights in the wake of a fight at Station Square after the wedding reception for his brother, Mark Williams, on Sept. 1, 2014.

Trooper Williams, 38, of Plum, accuses the others — fired sergeant Stephen Matakovich, Sgt. Eric Baker and Nathan Auvil — of malicious prosecution in filing false reports about the incident.

Only Officer Nee is accused of using too much force.

In his defense today, Officer Nee said he and the others were trying to take Trooper Williams into custody after he interfered with their attempts to arrest his brother, who had fought with the boyfriend of a pregnant waitress. The boyfriend had complained that Mark Williams groped her at the reception on the Gateway Clipper boat "Princess."

Officer Nee said as officers took Trooper Williams to the ground, his shirt came up and the officer saw the butt of a gun.

He said he immediately kicked Trooper Williams, a blow seen on a security video shown to the jury. Although Trooper Williams' lawyer, Tim O'Brien, said the kick was delivered to his client's testicles, Officer Nee said he kicked the trooper in the rear end.

He said he did it get the situation under control before Trooper Williams could grab the gun.

"The last thing we want is for a gun to go off," he said. "That's a bad day for everyone."

He said he forgot to include the gun or the kick in his initial report of what happened.

After the arrest, he and other officers transported Trooper Williams to jail. In the police vehicle, he said Trooper Williams complained about "bad blood" between city and state police and said he would "sign the paper," which Officer Nee said he later learned indicated he was offering a deal in which he would not sue if police dropped the charges.

Officer Baker later did drop all the charges before a preliminary hearing 12 days later.

Officer Nee said he thought Trooper Williams should have been made to perform community service instead of receiving no punishment. But he said he was not upset with the decision because he didn't want to see a fellow police officer "jammed up" because of an arrest.

"We're a brotherhood," he said.

After the charges were dropped, he said Trooper Williams thanked him and the other officers for their help in not damaging his police career or jeopardizing his recent promotion to the narcotics unit.

The trial is continuing today and this week before U.S. District Judge Arthur Schwab.