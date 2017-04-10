On typical days, the workers are busy helping to solve the long-term needs of the elderly, the hungry, needy children, immigrants and refugees.

But for one morning last week, more than a dozen workers sat in a conference room at Jewish Family & Children’s Service of Pittsburgh to learn about ways to deal with immediate crises, with the hope they never have to put the lessons to use.

They watched training videos, listened to audio of actual emergency calls and talked about what to do in the event of a range of scenarios, from hate speech to bomb threats to mass-casualty attacks.

It’s part of efforts within Pittsburgh’s Jewish community to train participants in how to respond to such situations.

“It’s a tough topic, but I truly believe if we’re aware, if we prepare, if we have a plan, we can save lives,” said Bradley Orsini, who began work in January as director of Jewish community security with the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

Mr. Orsini — who joined the federation staff after more than 28 years in the FBI in such relevant areas as crisis management and hate-crimes investigation — said there’s good news: Pittsburgh has been spared the threats and vandalism faced by Jewish institutions in other cities since the start of the year.

The fiercely polarizing political climate has accompanied a heightened awareness of hate crimes and harassment aimed at religious, ethnic and racial minorities. But Mr. Orsini said the appointments of security directors in Pittsburgh’s and other Jewish communities have been in the works before then, with growing vigilance against everything from terrorist attacks to mass shootings.

But since the start of this year, Jewish community centers in other cities received more than 100 bomb threats — only recently determined to be hoaxes — and some Jewish cemeteries have been vandalized. Locally, Mr. Orsini said, isolated cases of hate speech have been reported “but nothing that rose to the level of a threat.”

Even so, he said, institutions in Pittsburgh have prepared to respond to potential threats. He has also consulted with synagogues and other service agencies on ways to improve security of their buildings and procedures.

“When I say it’s been a busy three months, that’s an understatement,” he said.

Mr. Orsini recognizes that the institutions want to be welcoming yet safe, saying, “We’re working to create a culture of security while remaining open to the community.”

Other Jewish community groups around the country have similarly appointed security directors, he said. And it’s not just Jewish groups. Many mosques, temples and churches have taken various security measures in recent years in the wake of shootings at houses of worship and other hate crimes.

“It’s not just in the Jewish community. Whether it’s Christian, Muslim, Jewish, all houses of worship have really embraced this security consciousness,” Mr. Orsini said.

Officials at the agencies appreciate the help.

“In today’s day and age, it’s important for people to be aware and to feel like they know what to do if something were to happen,” said Jordan Golin, president of Jewish Family & Children’s Service.

Bomb threats are rarely carried out, but are designed to cause fear and disruption. They must be investigated, though, and Mr. Orsini distributed a checklist of information that someone receiving such a threat should try to elicit from the caller.

Most of the bomb threats, which many had feared were coming from anti-Semitic hate groups, have been traced to a young Jewish Israeli who had attempted to distort his voice and digital trail; his father and attorney have attributed his actions to illness, not malice.

“Everybody is relieved to hear that the individual who made the vast majority of them has been identified, but we will still remain incredibly vigilant,” Mr. Orsini said. “Every bomb threat will be treated as if it is real.”

He summarizes many of his training lessons with short and sometimes familiar mantras.

“If you see something, say something,” he said, urging anyone to call him about any concerns, such as anti-Semitic graffiti or a client or other person raising a safety concern.

In cases of mass shootings, people should “run, hide, fight” in that order — fleeing if they can, hiding if they can’t and, if the attacker still finds them, fighting back with any object at hand.

In a related training, the federation joined with others, including local UPMC doctors and the Jewish Healthcare Foundation, to promote “stop the bleed” awareness. Since police responding to a mass-casualty attack have to focus on stopping the shooter and emergency medical workers can’t get to the scene right away, it’s often incumbent on civilians to do what they can to stop life-threatening hemorrhaging through pressure or a tourniquet.

Being prepared for the worst can make a huge difference, Mr. Orsini told the trainees at Jewish Family & Children’s Service. First responders in two local multiple-casualty attacks — the 2014 Franklin Regional High School stabbings and the 2015 Monroeville Mall shootings — are considered models of how to keep cool and save lives, he said.

“You all in this room are first responders,” he told the trainees.

