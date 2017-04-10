Pittsburgh's mounted police unit could return as early as this summer, public safety Director Wendell Hissrich said Monday.

In a discussion with City Council, Mr. Hissrich said tentative plans call for six horses that could be used for patrols on a daily basis in areas as disparate as Market Square, along Liberty Avenue and in Northview Heights. He said four mounted police could be on patrol each day.

City police officers encouraged the addition, which would make for a more prominent presence, especially Downtown and during crowded gatherings, Mr. Hissrich said.

Pittsburgh has been relying occasionally on county and state police mounted units during major events. The city's own horseback patrols disbanded about 14 years ago amid Act 47, a state program intended to stabilize financially distressed municipalities.

Although the city remains under Act 47, Mr. Hissrich said he's been encouraging private financial commitments to support the mounted unit. He said start-up costs could run roughly $80,000, not including a $100,000 horse trailer, while annual operating costs for the unit could be about $50,000.

Mr. Hissrich said he has a commitment for "a substantial amount" of money. He declined to provide details about the potential funding sources while he continues to pursue the commitments.

Council members gave preliminary clearance Monday for a trust fund that could collect contributions for the mounted police operation. A final vote is expected next week.

Police first announced last month that they are looking to resume horseback patrols.