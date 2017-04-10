The first ride in a fully autonomous vehicle will most likely have ties to Pittsburgh, market researchers now believe.

But they don’t expect that ride will come courtesy of Uber, which for more than two years has plugged away at autonomous cars in its Strip District facilities, sending test vehicles out onto the city streets to try driving over bridges, past pedestrians and maybe even through a tunnel.



Rather, the 113-year-old Ford Motor Co., which in February announced a $1 billion investment in Pittsburgh-based Argo AI, has taken the pole position in the increasingly crowded race to produce the self-driving car, according to a group of analysts with Navigant Research, a Chicago-based market research firm.

Among Ford’s strengths over its younger tech startups? Partnerships like the one playing out with the city of Pittsburgh as seen in exchanges dating back at least a year — long before the Michigan automaker announced its investment here.

Navigant researchers gauged the “strategy and execution” of 18 companies pursuing autonomous vehicles based around the world, judging them on 10 different factors, including vision, technology, partnerships and staying power. By the report’s metrics, Ford and General Motors lead the pack; Uber falls outside of the “leader” and “contender” categories, landing as one of four “challengers.”

The findings clearly indicated that traditional automakers — with their massive production lines and decades of expertise building partnerships — have the inside track over Silicon Valley.

Uber in particular will need the backing of a major automaker in coming years if it is to survive, said Sam Abuelsamid, a Michigan-based senior research analyst with Navigant and an author of the report, in an interview.

He said the analysts docked points for the San Francisco-based tech company’s shaky finances and uncertain future. Even if Uber develops the technology first, the company would need tremendous funding to replace its human drivers providing their own cars with massive fleets of autonomous vehicles, he said.

While Uber has used a strategy of sidestepping regulations and spurning local officials in order to rapidly expand its business into many cities, that could hurt it in the long run, he said. The report ranked Uber last among all companies in “staying power.”

“When a company makes that many enemies, it often comes back to haunt them,” Mr. Abuelsamid said.

Uber did not respond to a request for comment. Ford directed questions to a blog post on Medium written by Raj Nair, the Michigan automaker’s chief technology officer who worked closely on the investment in Argo AI, an artificial intelligence venture founded recently by engineers formerly of Uber and Google’s autonomous car efforts.

In his assessment of the Navigant report, Mr. Nair credited Ford’s plans to seamlessly integrate the technology and to bring the first driverless vehicle into production by 2021. The report is “a holistic look at what is required to bring self-driving vehicles to market at scale, looking beyond just the hardware and software development efforts that have dominated recent headlines,” he said. “That’s why we’re pleased to be recognized.”

Courting goodwill

Uber’s intangible lack of goodwill with regulators has come into full view in Pittsburgh in recent weeks.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, who had welcomed Uber’s research endeavor by opening up city streets for testing and by defending the ride-hailing company against state regulators, has changed his tune.

In January, he suggested the city’s cooperation in giving Uber access testing on its roads had not been reciprocated. “We’ve held up our end [of] the bargain, but we haven’t seen much from Uber,” Mr. Peduto said. “I need to see more interest from them in our communities, both locally and internationally.”

Last week, he made his strongest comments yet, calling for Uber to sign an agreement to treat drivers as employees and “fight for more than profit.”

All the while, for much of the last year, city officials have been courting Ford, according to emails between city officials and Ford obtained last week by the Post-Gazette.

In January 2016, Brad Simmons, Ford’s director of government and stakeholder relations, wrote a letter of support to accompany Pittsburgh’s application in the Smart City Challenge, a $50 million grant competition from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Mr. Peduto has said Uber declined to give its full backing for Pittsburgh’s pursuit of the money.

After Pittsburgh was named one of eight finalists, Mr. Simmons congratulated Mr. Peduto in an email in March 2016 and suggested the Smart City grant was “a great starting point” to discuss Ford’s interest in Pittsburgh.

“We want to work with you,” Mr. Simmons wrote. “Ford personnel are ready to meet with you to learn about the mobility challenges your city faces, as well as where you see the most opportunity for Ford to help you make your project a success.”

Even after the prize went to Columbus, Ohio, last year, city officials continued discussions with Ford. In November, Jessica Robinson, director of city solutions for Ford, visited Pittsburgh to discuss how to advance the city’s proposals without the Smart City grant, including smart street lights and workforce development projects.

Ms. Robinson met the mayor again in January at the U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting in Washington, D.C., discussing “areas of opportunity you see to work together.” Just a few weeks later, she passed along the good news a few minutes before it became public: “As discussed, Ford just announced a $1 billion investment in the next 5 years in Argo AI,” she wrote. “Congratulations!”

Taken with the Navigant report, the exchanges with Ford show the pursuit of the fully autonomous car will only accelerate — and that city officials want to be a part of it.

Argo AI hopes to hire 200 people across three locations, including research centers in Detroit and San Francisco, to develop a virtual driver system for Ford and, potentially in the future, for other companies.

Uber already employs more than 500 people at its Advanced Technologies Center, which opened in the Strip District in early 2015.

No sure routes to success

The Navigant study is a snapshot in time, Mr. Abuelsamid said, subject to change dramatically over the years as partnerships are formed.

Uber announced in January a partnership with Daimler to include the German automaker’s self-driving vehicles on its ride-hailing network in the “coming years” — which Mr. Abuelsamid said could be seen as a hedge by Uber in the event that it can’t build out a fleet of cars.

“The Uber platform is not going to disappear entirely,” he said.

During a panel discussion last month on the future of robotics in Pittsburgh, Peter Rander, Argo AI’s chief operating officer, laughed when asked what he thinks the next five years will look like.

“Ford wants an autonomous car in production by 2021, so we’re working very hard to do that,” he said.

Daniel Moore: dmoore@post-gazette.com, 412-263-2743 and Twitter @PGdanielmoore.