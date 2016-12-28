Sala Udin’s life is an odyssey that winds through the city’s jazzy but poor Lower Hill and into the heat and hostility of the Jim Crow south, then back to a changed and sometimes volatile city. His story is a reflection of the hopes, dreams, fears and frustrations of an often invisible and unheard population.

Students at Pittsburgh CAPA collaborated with the Post-Gazette to illustrate scenes from Sala's life and bring their perspectives to the story.

To read more please visit http://newsinteractive.post-gazette.com/life-on-the-hill/