Faye Cosby doesn’t promise her 15 grandchildren everything they might want for Christmas.

But she does vow that “we’re going to do something.” That something may arrive in part through Save a Life Today Pittsburgh, or SALT, a Chartiers City-based service organization that works with the annual Toys for Tots campaign.

“Toys for Tots extends their blessings toward my family, and it’s like everybody’s eyes are lit up,” said Ms. Cosby, 56, of Sheraden, a teacher’s assistant at Pittsburgh Manchester. “We’re grateful. We’re thankful. We get a little more than we would have had.”

Ranging from one to 16 years old, her grandchildren — most of them local — include 11 boys. They all manage to get along, and she thanks God for that, Ms. Cosby said.

Come Christmastime, she said, they look forward to being together and “on the receiving end for a change.” She takes many to to an annual celebration where SALT gives out hundreds of toys. This year’s gathering, held Downtown at the Westin Convention Center, featured a spread of food and festivities.

“They’re not children who want everything they see on TV. They’re grateful children,” Ms. Cosby said of her grandchildren. “They appreciate that someone thought enough of them to include them.”

In all, nearly 600 youth are receiving gifts this season through SALT. Director Mary Ellen Williams started the charity about a decade ago as she fought cancer, diabetes and other ailments.

“It was just a healer for me,” said Ms. Williams, 57, a devout Christian known informally as Sister Mary. “The mission is to heal: heal parents, heal families, bring them together and heal our community.”

She said the group — “a ministry more than a nonprofit” — has grown to help supply food, back-to-school materials, eye care and training in life skills, among other offerings.

Around the holidays, SALT collaborates with both Toys for Tots and independent donors to distribute presents for families in need. The campaign provided about 800 of 1,400 toys that SALT has given out in recent weeks.

In many homes, Ms. Williams said, Toys for Tots supplies the only gifts that children will see at Christmas. Supported by contributions to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Goodfellows Fund, Toys for Tots expects to distribute 100,000 toys this season.

“If I could go to every person who donated a toy for Toys for Tots and help them see what it means to these families — we have people who are crying so hard, they can’t get out of the building,” Ms. Williams said.

The Goodfellows Fund was founded in 1947 to ensure every child receives a present on Christmas morning. To make a tax-deductible donation, go to www.post-gazette.com/goodfellows, or clip the coupon that is printed in this newspaper.

