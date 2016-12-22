More than 100 people stood beneath an overpass in Downtown for more than an hour Wednesday night at a candlelight vigil commemorating the people who died while homeless in 2016 in Allegheny County.

Those who came to the vigil, one of more than 100 in cities across the country in observance of National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day, heard often emotional testimonials from friends about several of those who died while homeless this year.

Some wept or cried out in misery as they touched bronze plaques, containing the names of their friends, that had recently been added to the wall beneath the overpass near the intersection of Grant Street and Fort Pitt Boulevard.

Justin “Patches” Morton, 30, remembered his friend Justin “Boston” Burgess, one of 12 people who died while homeless this year in Allegheny County, as someone who was good around kids and always tried to help others.

“Boston used to take his jacket off for my dog to lay on,” he said.

Mr. Morton said that Mr. Burgess saved his life twice in the past year by calling 911 when he had seizures.

Jim Withers, founder of Operation Safety Net, said he originally wanted to place a plaque wherever a person died but changed that plan after working with then-Mayor Tom Murphy, who allowed him to use the wall beneath the overpass.

Small bronze plaques with names of every person known to have died while homeless since 1989 — 142 in all — are on the wall.

“Even if all else fails, this is the final thing,” Dr. Withers said. “They still are remembered.”

Andrew Goldstein: agoldstein@post-gazette.com or 412-263-1352.