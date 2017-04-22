Due to demand, the city’s oldest preservation group has expanded its free one-hour walking tours, which are always offered on Fridays.

From May through October, Pittsburgh History & Landmarks Foundation will offer one-hour tours at 10 a.m. and noon, which allows people to visit two neighborhoods in a single morning. Tour guides explain the history and significance of architectural landmarks and parks in Downtown and Oakland.

Docents trained by Pittsburgh History & Landmarks Foundation will lead the tours. On May 5, 12, 19 and 26, the 10 a.m. tour starts at the Grant Street entrance to the Omni William Penn Hotel and covers landmark buildings on Grant Street and Mellon Square. On those same dates, from noon-1 p.m., a tour of Downtown’s Penn-Liberty Cultural District will meet in Katz Plaza at Penn Avenue and Seventh Street.

On June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, the Bridges and River Shores tour starts Downtown at 10 a.m. in front of The Renaissance Pittsburgh Hotel, 107 Sixth St. On those same dates, the noon tour, which covers the Market Square area, starts Downtown in PNC’s Triangle Park. The park is across from the Fairmont Hotel at 510 Market St.

On July 7, 14, 21 and 28, the 10 a.m. tour will cover the Market Square Area and will start in PNC’s Triangle Park, just across from the Fairmont Hotel. On those same dates, the noon tour, which covers Gateway Center, starts at the Gateway Light Rail Transit station at Stanwix Street and Liberty Avenue.

On Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25, the Gateway Center tour will be offered at 10 a.m. and start at Downtown’s Gateway Light Rail Transit station. At noon on those Fridays in August, there will be a tour of Oakland and Schenley Drive extension. The noon tour starts at the dinosaur statue outside Carnegie Music Hall, 4400 Forbes. Ave., Oakland.

On Sept. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, the 10 a.m. tour will cover Downtown’s Penn-Liberty Cultural District and start at Katz Plaza. The noon tour on those five Fridays in September covers the Fourth Avenue Historic District. The noon tour starts at Smithfield Street and Fourth Avenue under the One Oxford Centre sign.

On Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27, the 10 a.m. tour covers the Fourth Avenue Historic District. Meet Downtown on Smithfield Street at Fourth Avenue under the One Oxford Centre sign. The noon tour on those four Fridays in October covers Grant Street from Sixth to Liberty avenues. Meet outside the front entrance to the Omni William Penn Hotel.

Advance reservations are appreciated and can be made by calling 412-471-5808, ext. 527 or sending an email to marylu@phlf.org

Marylynne Pitz: mpitz@post-gazette,com, 412-263-1648 or on Twitter: @mpitzpg