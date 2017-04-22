Hikers are invited to celebrate Arbor Day and trees as far as the eyes can see on a “Hike for the Trees,” being led for the first time by guides from both Forbes State Forest and Laurel Hill State Park.

The 7-mile moderately difficult hike will cover parts of both tracts of woods from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. next Saturday, the day after Arbor Day. State park environmental education specialist Kimberly Peck will be joined by her forestry bureau counterpart Rachael Mahony.

“This is a great way for folks to learn about Arbor Day and to see the diverse forests of the Laurel Highlands through our hiking trails,” Ms. Mahony says.

They’ll be walking on the Hemlock and Martz trails and on Buck Run Road in Laurel Hill State Park as well as Red Oak and Jones Mill Run trails in Forbes State Forest.

They recommend that participants wear sturdy shoes and pack a lunch and plenty of water. Information: 814-352-8649 or kipeck@pa.gov.

