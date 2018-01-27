Let's eat: Green Curry Dragon Bowl

PG tested

A dragon bowl is a terrific way to work good-for-you veggies, lean proteins and complex carbohydrates into your diet. Served over a whole grain base such as brown rice, these hearty power bowls with Thai-inspired flavors come together quickly and are easy to customize. Don’t care for bell peppers or broccoli? Add sugar snap peas or shredded carrot instead. Choose whatever you want to give the dish an extra nutritional punch.

The same goes for the sauce that dresses the meat and veggies. If you like curry with less of a kick, substitute red Thai curry paste for the green curry and add a heaping tablespoon of peanut butter. For a vegan version, swap out the meat for shelled edamame beans.

For sauce

½ tablespoon tahini

1 tablespoon green Thai curry paste

1 tablespoon soy sauce

¼ teaspoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon coconut palm sugar

Juice 1 lime

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 teaspoon minced ginger or ginger paste

¾ cup full-fat canned coconut milk

For bowls

1 teaspoon coconut oil

2 3-ounce boneless chicken breasts or thighs, cut into small pieces

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 cup broccoli crowns, chopped

½ cup diced fresh pineapple

2 cups spinach

1 cup cooked brown rice

½ cup sliced red cabbage

½ cup bean sprouts

¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

¼ shelled raw pistachios

Combine all of the sauce ingredients, except coconut milk, in a bowl and whisk until smooth. Set aside.

Place coconut oil in large skillet or frying pan, and cook over medium heat for 30 seconds to warm oil. Add chicken to skillet and cook, stirring frequently, for 10 minutes, until browned.

Meanwhile, place sauce in another large saucepan or wok, and cook over medium-high heat until it comes to a simmer. Stir in coconut milk, bring sauce to a simmer, then reduce heat to medium. Add bell pepper, broccoli and pineapple to sauce and cook for a few minutes, until chicken has finished browning.

Add chicken to sauce and vegetables. Cook for another 3 minutes, until chicken is cooked through. Remove pan from heat.

Line two large bowls with spinach, and top with warmed, cooked brown rice. Divide chicken and vegetables between bowls. Garnish with cabbage, bean sprouts, cilantro and pistachios. Serve immediately.

Serves 2.

— “Power Bowls: 100 Perfectly Balanced Meals in a Bowl” by Christal Sczebel (Sterling Epicure, January 2018, $19.95)

