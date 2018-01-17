Stirring culinary adventures with Benjamin Franklin

Most everyone knows about Benjamin Franklin’s scientific experiments with electricity and the lightning rod in 1752. But did you know he also tested the power of electrical shocks on farmyard birds?

After playing around with the “new science” of electricity for years, the founding father from Philadelphia a few years prior decided to try to kill and cook a turkey using Leyden jars, primitive batteries that store static electricity. It was to be the world’s first electric barbecue.

As recounted in culinary historian Rae Katherine Eighmey’s new book, “Stirring the Pot With Benjamin Franklin: A Founding Father’s Culinary Adventures” (Smithsonian Books; $21.95), which was released last week, it started well enough.

“A turkey,” Franklin wrote to a fellow scientist in 1749, “is to be killed for our dinners by the electrical shock; and roasted by the electrical jack, before a fire kindled by the electrified bottle.”

Turns out, the bird wasn’t the only thing that would end up getting fried.

On a test run two days before Christmas in 1750, Franklin zapped himself along with the bird — who survived — when he “inadvertently” touched two of the nearly fully charged Leyden jars. The resulting shock would leave him sore for a week.

If you never considered the grandfatherly Franklin a culinary adventurer, you’re not alone: Ms. Eighmey didn’t, either, before she wrote the book. Yet after studying his life and environment through his letters, household accounts and autobiography, and cooking the foods he and his contemporaries would have eaten, “I’ve realized the important role ingredients and even recipes play in understanding his life and times,” she writes.

Not only did Franklin promote healthy eating habits and advocate eating locally grown foods, especially corn and apples (he briefly was a vegetarian), but he also collected and shared vegetable seeds. He was particularly fond of unusual varieties.

Today is Franklin’s birthday (he’d be 312), and what better way to celebrate his curiosity and scientific genius than by cooking one of his favorite dishes?

Ms. Eighmey includes 62 kitchen-tested recipes in her meticulously researched book, ranging from the “hot water gruel” he ate for breakfast, to the minced pie recipe he published in “Poor Richard’s Almanac” in 1752, to the fancy French sauces he enjoyed when he was an ambassador to France.

You’ll also find authentic recipes for Colonial vegetable dishes, desserts such as gingerbread and winter squash pudding, tarts, biscuits, duck with turnips and even one for turkey, which the statesman considered a “bird of courage.” (And no, that doesn’t refer to you having to electrocute the bird before cooking it.)

Adapted to the modern kitchen, all are culled or developed from period sources. So along with a history lesson on Franklin’s life, you’ll get a true taste for what he would have enjoyed, cooked or was served over the course of his lifetime.

Unlike anything we eat today, “They are delicious, evocative, and well worth the small efforts to prepare,” Ms. Eighmey writes

Traveler’s Gingerbread

This spicy gingerbread recipe makes a tasty snack or breakfast. Scoring the dough disks before placing them in the oven allows for easy and even breaking.

1¾ cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup sugar

1 tablespoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon grated nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

½ teaspoon ground mace

Pinch of baking soda, optional

⅓ cup molasses

2 tablespoons butter

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Lightly grease baking sheet or line with parchment paper.

In a mixing bowl, stir together flour, sugar, spices and baking soda, if using, for extra leavening.

In small saucepan, heat molasses and butter, stirring until butter is melted. Stir mixture into dry ingredients. Knead until smooth. You may have to add a teaspoon or so of water or more flour. (I had to add about 2 tablespoons of water.)

Divide dough into 8 balls. Pat each one into a 4-inch-diameter disk, about ½-inch thick. Place disks on prepared baking sheet.

Score each disk into 6 wedges by cutting halfway from the top with a sharp knife. Bake until firm and slightly browned, about 20 minutes.

When cool, break evenly into wedges.

Makes 48 wedges.

— “Stirring the Pot With Benjamin Franklin: A Founding Father’s Culinary Adventures” by Rae Katherine Eighmey (Smithsonian Books; Jan. 16, 2018; $21.95)

Welsh Rabbit, or Rarebit

This 18th-century dish originally was called Stewed Cheese, and was made with Cheshire and Gloucester cheeses, writes food historian Rae Katherine Eighmey. Today’s version features mild cheddar, but the same low and slow cooking technique. Football, or TV, didn’t exist in Ben Franklin’s time, but this would make a simple and tasty tailgate dish.

1 teaspoon dry mustard

2 large egg yolks, lightly beaten

1 cup white wine

8 ounces mild cheddar cheese, grated

Thinly sliced bread, toasted and cut into triangles

Mix dry mustard into egg olks and set aside.

Heat wine in an 1-quart saucepan. Gradually add grated cheese and cook over very low heat, stirring frequently, until cheese melts and combines with wine. The temperature should not get more than “just warm.” This should take approximately 10 minutes.

Sir in egg-mustard mixture and continue cooking until sauce thickens. Again, this could take several minutes.

Pour into warm, shallow dish and arrange toast triangles around the edges. Serve immediately.

Serves 4.

— “Stirring the Pot With Benjamin Franklin: A Founding Father’s Culinary Adventures” by Rae Katherine Eighmey (Smithsonian Books; Jan. 16, 2018; $21.95)