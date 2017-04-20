Veterinary hospital shows patience and understanding

As an individual who practices random acts of kindness, I was recently on the receiving end of a most generous and compassionate one. My dog, Biddy, died suddenly and unexpectedly during surgery on March 20. The staff at Moon Veterinary Hospital had to deal with my friend and I who were both devastated and on the edge of hysteria. The patience, caring, and understanding of the veterinarians, Dr. Tracy White and Dr. Erin Watchey, the technicians and the receptionists was and still is greatly appreciated. All went above and beyond what was needed at that time and still do so.

The day I went to pay for the private cremation, the receptionist informed me that the bill had been paid by an anonymous person. I was surprised and touched by the generosity and the caring of this person. Whoever you are, my heartfelt thanks go out to you. I will continue to pay it forward for as long as I am able to do so.

CHERYL CRABB

Hopewell Township

Port Authority delivers in more ways than one

Last month, I was traveling on the 28X bus from the University of Pittsburgh to catch a flight to an academic conference in New Orleans. As usual, I was trying to multitask, and was participating in a research interview on my phone while on the bus. Before I knew it, we were at the airport so I got off the bus while trying to continue the conversation. I finished my conversation in baggage claim and then looked down to gather my things so I could get to security, and realized my work bag was missing. My work bag with my laptop and iPad! A police officer noticed my frantic look and led me to the information desk where they instructed me on how to call Port Authority. I really didn’t know how anything could be done but the operator was able to call the bus driver on my bus. While I waited anxiously on hold, they found and identified my bag. At first, they said I would need to go to the East Liberty station to retrieve it, but asked me to hold again. I was about to give up and cancel the whole thing when the operator came back on the phone and said my bus driver had handed it to another bus driver who was on his way. He came back to the airport with no one else on the bus to give me my bag, all contents unscathed! He said, “You must have gone to church, because this is very lucky!” Actually I had given to the poor that day on the street. I made it to my flight with time to spare. A big thank you to Port Authority! What teamwork to help me out!

ANA RADOVIC

Franklin Park

Many come to her aid after a fall

On February 3rd I had a wonderful lunch with several friends at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse in Upper St. Clair near South Hills Village. As I was getting up to leave I felt ill and as I walked to my car I fell down in the middle of the parking lot. I want to thank my friends who all came to my rescue and called the paramedics as I was bleeding from my mouth. Two very special women from BJ’s came out, covered me with their coats and waited with me until the paramedics came. I was very fortunate that no bones were broken, just a very bruised face. The paramedics were there so quickly and were very comforting on the way to the hospital. Thanks again to all of the very caring people that took the time to help me.

BEVERLY McKINNEY

Lawrence, Pa.

