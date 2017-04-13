We’re living in a caring and helpful city

My husband and I were involved in an automobile accident. It happened on Northern Pike in front of the Monroeville Fire Company #4. We were hit by a vehicle coming straight at us in our lane. Suddenly, there were people coming from all over to help. Someone was directing traffic. Others helped move my car off the road as it was not driveable. Of course, the EMT’s were there, along with the police and ambulance. My husband and I were strangers to all who came to help us

After everything was under control, we realized that all the people who’d helped were gone and we were unable to thank them. So, a belated thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Thank you for helping two strangers with your caring and helpfulness. We are definitely living in a caring, friendly and wonderful city.

STANLEY AND LANA ROLNIK

Monroeville

Her card is refused but a stranger comes to her aid

I was shopping at the Wal-Mart in Natrona Heights. A nice lady whom I’d never seen before allowed me to go in front of her in the checkout lane. I thanked her and proceeded through. I inserted my debit card as payment only to have it rejected. Knowing I had enough money in my account to cover the amount I tried again and again the card was rejected. The cashier tried running my card through her register to no avail. I was beginning to panic for I didn’t have enough cash to pay for my purchases.

The kind lady who’d allowed me to go ahead of her said to me, “Do you have $2.09?” Dumbfounded I said yes and gave her $2.10. She then added her money to mine to pay for my groceries. I told her she couldn’t do that and offered her the rest of the money I had in my wallet. She refused and smiled. I asked for her name and address but she wouldn’t give them to me. I cried and gave her a hug, but that hug is not sufficient. She needs to be recognized, so, to the angel I met at Wal-Mart, a big thank you. My God Bless her. I will do my best to pay it forward.

LOIS STROMAN

Tarentum

Under pressure due to low pressure

I was driving to Pittsburgh International Airport when the low tire pressure icon popped up. This time I was traveling, not greeting a guest. I needed to park and catch my flight, knowing when I returned I would get the tires inflated. Upon my return four days later, I debated stopping at the airport gas station, but it was dusk and I decided to chance it and try to make it home. Of course, I did not account for the two “congestion ahead” signs marking my return. When I finally made it through the Fort Pitt Tunnel, I exited on Forbes Avenue and pulled into a gas station. I asked a young man, an employee, if he could assist me, and he promptly put air in the tire that was low. I offered him money but he refused saying that he worked there. I tried again, thanking him again, but to no avail. This is Pittsburgh at its typical best.

LILLIAN WOLFF

O’Hara

Has someone done you right? Send your Random Act of Kindness to page2@post-gazette.com, or write to Portfolio, Post-Gazette, 358 North Shore Drive, Suite 300, Pittsburgh PA 15212.