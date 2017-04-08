Let's eat: Couscous Tfaia with Beef

PG tested

This easy Moroccan dish sings with flavor. Beef simmered with onion, saffron and Mediterranean spices is heaped atop couscous and garnished with caramelized onions. It’s typically made in a conical clay pot called a tagine, but the recipe works just fine in a heavy saucepan.

If you don’t feel like turning on your oven, you can make the couscous on the stovetop, following the directions on the box. Be sure to strain the sauce or it will taste oily.

For beef

1½ pounds beef rump or chuck, cut into cubes

1 onion, chopped

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground cumin

A pinch of saffron threads

3 cups couscous

½ teaspoon sea salt

2¼ cups warm water

1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

For tfaia

1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoon butter

4 onions, thinly sliced

1 to 2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon saffron threads, soaked in 2 tablespoons warm water

2 tablespoons honey

Sea salt and black pepper

3 tablespoons golden raisins, soaked in warm water for 15 minutes and drained

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Put beef in a tagine or heavy-based casserole with the onion, spices and saffron. Pour in just enough water to cover the meat, then bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover with lid and leave to simmer for 1 hour.

Meanwhile, prepare couscous. Tip it into an ovenproof dish. Stir the salt into the water and pour over couscous. Wait 10 minutes, then rub the oil into the couscous to break up lumps and aerate them. Scatter butter over the surface and cover with foil or wet parchment paper. Put dish in preheated oven for about 15 minutes, until couscous is heated through.

Prepare tfaia. Heat oil and butter in a heavy saucepan. Add onions and saute for 1 to 2 minutes, until softened. Reduce heat and add spices, saffron water, honey and season to taste with salt and pepper. Cover with lid and cook gently for 15 to 20 minutes. Stir in raisins and cook, uncovered, for another 10 minutes.

Tip couscous into serving dish in a mound and create a well in the top. Using a slotted spoon, transfer meat into the well and top with the tfaia. Strain cooking liquid from meat and serve separately as a sauce to spoon or pour over the couscous.

Serves 4 to 6.

— “Flavors of Morocco: Tagines and other Delicious Recipes From North Africa” by Ghillie Basan (Ryland Peters, 2016, $24.95)

