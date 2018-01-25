Munch goes to ODBQ Barbecue in Ambridge

On a damp and windy January Tuesday with the thick cloud cover like a blanket of steel wool, Duss Avenue in Ambridge, with its used car lots, corner bars and VFW post, looks like the setting of a “River”-era Bruce Springsteen song.

But, inside the small shop at No. 2316, it is bright and warm, with fragrant wisps of smoke, and on the stereo, Otis Rush is wailing the blues and smoldering his guitar over a woman who broke his heart.

It’s lunchtime at ODBQ and even on a dreary weekday, James Odell isn’t quite sure if he’ll have enough inventory to make it to 4 p.m., as a steady stream of customers is mowing down on the brisket and pulled pork he smokes at ODBQ, the sort-of-eponymous barbecue spot he opened about 16 months ago. The upstate New York native, Air Force veteran and former oil and gas man came to Pittsburgh from Utah in April 2004 (the day the Steelers drafted Ben Roethlisberger, he notes, as he said it was a love of the team that helped bring him here) and he developed a love for Texas-style barbecue while working across the Southwest.

The self-taught pitmaster lives above his shop, starts the next day’s batch each night around 8 or 9 p.m. and pops down in the middle of the night to make sure the Southern Pride smoker and oak are having the desired effect on the meat.

After a few visits, it’s safe to say they are. Mr. Odell is off to a great start that only promises to improve as he hones his skill at this most American of culinary art forms.

Pillows of brisket are spot on with a blend of juicy fat and meat with a light salt and pepper rub ($5 per ⅓-pound serving). A pair of Parma Italian sausage links ($3 for two) right out of the smoker crackle and the casing pops on contact. They’re perfect with an excellent and peppery house mustard sauce.

The sinewy pulled pork ($3 per ⅓-pound serving) has a clean and briny flavor complemented nicely by Mr. Odell’s sweet sauce -— his own take on the nationally popular Sweet Baby Ray’s sauce. The only complaint is that it gets a little too congealed from hanging out in the steam tray.

A return trip will be in order to try the ribs, turkey and brisket chili.

Sides ($2 each) are all house made and a little of a mixed bag. The garlic smashed potatoes were straight up delicious, and the baked beans subtly smoky and flavorful. A pair that need a little work: The mac and cheese is pretty bland and in need of some salt; the cornbread squares likewise are a bit dry.

From Frankstown Avenue to Banksville Road, and North and South Sides, the Pittsburgh barbecue scene is better than it’s often given credit for — and for fans of smoked meats, plan on adding a trip to Ambridge to your itinerary.

ODBQ: 2316 Duss Ave., Ambridge; 724-385-8907; www.facebook.com/ODBQofAmbridge.

