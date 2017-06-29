Munch goes to Tan Izakaya

It’s said that both good things and bad things come in threes, and although dead celebrities would probably disagree, according to the Latin phrase “omne trium perfectum” everything that comes in threes is perfect. That’s been applied to Musketeers, little pigs, blind mice, stooges and amigos.

And conveniently, for the purposes of a glib but factual opening to this column, apparently also Izakaya came to Pittsburgh in threes — three of them opened in the city last year.

Japanese restaurants aren’t new, but this particular concept — that of the small plate Japanese gastropub — by all accounts had not previously existed here, or at least in such a form that adopted that specific word. Then within a few months of each other last year, there were three.

The sleek and chic Umami on the top floor of the Round Corner Cantina in Lawrenceville ushered in the trend in April of 2016. The AMPD group’s opulent Social House 7 that opened in October in Downtown Pittsburgh also embraces the concept. Given their high-profile locations, both of these spots are natural headline grabbers.

But with quite a bit less fanfare, Mike Chen, the man behind nearby Shadyside institution Sushi Too and the popular Everyday Noodles in Squirrel Hill, opened Tan Izakaya in September in a modest space on South Aiken Avenue.

It’s snug, good and reasonably priced, and those three elements combine to make it a comfortable place to explore cuisine that may be unfamiliar.

For instance, Steamed Monkfish Liver ($9) is a Japanese delicacy, and the two amply sized, nearly half-inch-thick medallions of it provided a cool, earthy flavor in a light broth with nori (seaweed).

The Spicy Tuna Pizza ($9) was a clever appetizer and did in fact resemble a pizza, or at least an artistic variation thereof. Served on a lightly toasted pita crust, the spicy tuna and a teriyaki glaze comprised the “sauce,” shredded crabsticks made the “cheese,” and a garnish of green scallions and red tobiko gave it a pop of color.

At $2 each, the Yakitori might be one of the best bargains in the city, and one could conceivably create his own feast for $10-$12, with 15 options ranging from beef and asparagus to pork and green onion to Japanese peppers.

Served quite literally with a little dramatic flare, the skewers are sticking out of a quartered yam and surround the flame of a small chafing candle. The quail eggs wrapped in bacon were like breakfast on a stick; the lamb was perfectly cooked, juicy with a little bit of a black pepper bite; the chicken heart and gizzard are a tough morsel as one might expect, but the sweet sauce was pleasing, and again, for only two bucks, a diner can afford to be adventurous.

The sizable serving of Santouka Ramen ($14) was less of a bowl and more of a vat of delicious broth and noodles, with two coddled eggs, corn, seaweed, scallions, a large piece of pork belly, tofu skin and an excellent house hot sauce.

A Donburi bowl of sashimi ($12) was a nice serving of fresh colorful fish — salmon, tuna, red snapper, shrimp and scallop over a bed of rice, dotted with red tobiko.

Lest the “pub” part of gastropub be forgotten, a colorful collection of sake bottles are the wall decorations in the dining room, and some two dozen varieties are available by the glass or bottle, as are Japanese beers and whiskeys and cocktails that use some of them as ingredients.

Tan Izykaya: 815 S. Aiken Ave., Shadyside; 412-688-0188; http://​tanizakaya.com.

Dan Gigler: dgigler@post-gazette.com; Twitter @gigs412