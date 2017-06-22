Munch goes to Social House 7

True story: Left the office on a recent steamy Friday evening via shoe leather express and headed Downtown to have a pop and a quick chat with one of my favorite bartenders. I struck up a conversation with the couple next to me. In town from Washington, D.C., they’d never been to the ’Burgh before and were researching dining destinations. They had one caveat — the young lady is a practicing pesceterian.

They asked about Social House 7, which, they’d read, specialized in sushi among many other fish dishes. “Funny you mention it,” I said. “I'm on my way there next to meet a friend for dinner.” Since its opening in late October I’d only walked by and admired the handsome space but hadn’t dined there.

But if I could charge up the flux capacitor, hit 88 mph in the DeLorean and go back to that Friday night, I would tell that lovely couple: Yes, absolutely go to Social House 7. Go there and have a drink and take in one of the most beautiful new-ish bars in Downtown Pittsburgh. Have a second round and check out all the beautiful people, too, because there was no shortage of them there.

Then pay the tab, leave a nice tip — and head somewhere else to eat.

Because if you’ve never been to Pittsburgh and you want to experience the food scene for just one weekend, this isn’t the place to do so. The sum total of my evening there provided a decidedly disjointed dining experience.

Starting with the good: As mentioned, the place is striking. It’s a spare-no-expense renovation of the 7,300-square-foot space that once housed Bossa Nova, the Downtown “it” spot of the aughts.

In anticipation of the restaurant’s opening late last October, Post-Gazette writer Mark Belko reported on the opulent digs: “A giant hand-carved Buddha imported from China takes up the back wall in one part of the restaurant that will be used for special events, overflow dining and as a late-night lounge.

“As they enter the restaurant, guests will step onto a glass floor with koi fish swimming in a pond below. Asian calligraphy brushes hang above the octagonal-shaped bar, and reclaimed Asian ship wood, arranged in a mosaic pattern, is used in booths in the main dining area.”

The Buddha also plays host to a dazzling, trippy and colorful light show. Without question Social House 7 is sleek and cool, and the design is impeccable. That’s a hallmark of all AMPD group properties, from Local and Steel Cactus on the South Side to Ten Penny, Downtown. It’s the kind of place you would want to take a date for a drink or maybe search for a prospective new one.

But dining there is like finding out halfway through a hot date that your potential squeeze has an ocean liner trunk of baggage.

The theme, as per Mr. Belko’s report, is Japanese, Korean, Thai and other southeastern Asian dishes and shareable plates, served in an Izakaya — or Japanese gastropub — style. The restaurant’s “showcase” is a robata grill that uses a smokeless white wood binchotan charcoal imported from Japan to sear in flavor and can heat up to 1,800 degrees.

Our first dish was the Thai Lettuce Wraps ($12). With grilled chicken, carrots, daikon radish, sprouts and peanut dipping sauce, these were delicious and wrapped in wonderfully fresh bibb lettuce. Most places present these in crappy iceberg lettuce. This was quality fare, and I’d have had easily eaten two orders of them.

A platter of the Crispy Rock Shrimp ($12) featured a dozen of the crustaceans in a spicy Korean Gochujang aioli, and another dozen in a cilantro wasabi aioli. The former were excellent; the sauce gave a pleasing bite. The latter, totally bland.

The Tuna Tartare ($13) with sushi-grade maguro, lemon zest, soy, fresh avocado, scallions, sesame oil and wasabi was fine but not particularly memorable.

Likewise with the New Style Sashimi ($14): four strips of tuna topped with fresh jalapeno, citrus-soy, tobiko and wasabi olive oil. This cribs a preparation invented by luminary Japanese chef Nobu in which the oil sears the fish for a half-cooked half-raw presentation. That part worked, but it was drowned in olive oil, which ended up being the only thing you could really taste.

The Snow Crab Cali roll, which boasted Alaskan snow crab, avocado, cucumber and tobiko ($9), looked thrown on the plate with some of the rolls falling apart. The snow crab presence was minuscule.

Our order of the Monkfish Skewers was infuriating. Monkfish is a relatively inexpensive fish that’s dubbed “poor man’s lobster” for its flavor and texture. This serving, with Asian slaw and a coconut peanut dipping sauce ($14) was so skimpy, I could fit both skewers on my phone (seriously — although to be fair it’s a Reader’s Digest-sized iPhone 6S). And it tasted like teriyaki chicken.

The staff hustled with friendly demeanor on a Friday night — busy but hardly jammed. Save one female bartender, no one could competently answer questions about the dishes. Not once but twice within about three minutes we were interrupted by different runners bringing us a dish — the exact same dish (rainbow roll with extra ginger)! — that wasn’t ours. We watched bemused as both servers walked around the restaurant trying to find a home for said rolls. And, our pile of dishes remained uncleared during the 90-plus minutes we were there.

But I don’t blame the rank and file for that, as it appeared to be systemic.

All said, I’d give Social House 7 another go. Again, it’s well worth a visit to simply have a drink and take in the cool space, which includes seating that looks out to Seventh Street, providing an excellent people-watching perch.

And I’d take another crack at the food, too — the menu shows true promise, and it could’ve simply been an off night — but only with a backup plan at the ready.

Social House 7: 123 Seventh St., Downtown; 412-709-6808; https://socialhouse7.com.

Dan Gigler: dgigler@post-gazette.com; Twitter @gigs412.