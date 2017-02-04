Next Saturday afternoon, people once again will be running around the North Shore in their underwear.

The occasion is the annual Cupid’s Undie Run, happening here and in cities across the country, some of them much warmer than ours, to benefit The Children’s Tumor Foundation.

Participants who’ve raised pledges will do the “brief” 1-mile fun run, in the middle of a party, from noon to 4 p.m., at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon.

For more details and to register to participate for $35, visit cupidsundierun.org/city/pittsburgh.