It happens just about every winter. The weather gets cold and mice start making their way through the many, many cracks and crevices in our old house to find places to wait out the winter. I personally don’t think it’s all that warm, or even all that nice, inside our place, but they seem to like it.

Most years, I’ll find a ripped bag of chips or a cake with suspicious nibbling. Once or twice I’ve come down to find the butter with little claw marks on the side, and I know our winter house guests have arrived.

This year, on New Year’s Day while making the coffee, I saw a tiny mouse in the sink trying to climb out of the garbage disposal. The devil on one shoulder leaned in and said, “The switch for the disposal is right there! DO IT!” But the guy with the harp on my other shoulder, the one I rarely listen to, was whispering, “The humane thing to do is take him outside and let him go.” Wanting to start the new year with some good karma, I got a glass and a paper plate, scooped the little guy up, let him out in the front yard, and went to bed.

But it was time for action. Experts say that for every one mouse you actually see, there are approximately a gazillion others in the walls, chewing on your wires, building nests and dropping little poop pellets everywhere they go.

Most years, I smear a couple of those old-fashioned wooden traps with peanut butter, place them under the sink and sit back with a beer. Within minutes, I’ll hear a SNAP, open the door, and find a little critter has taken the bait and bit the dust at the same time. I’ll carry the trap out to the pachysandra out front, flip up the little guillotine, and then try again. My record was six in one evening. And after 20 years, there are so many tiny corpses out there an archaeologist may someday think he’s found the remains of an ancient rodent burial ground.

This winter, I am often away from home for work and figured I’d have to rely on my wife to empty the traps. As anyone who ever met my wife can tell you, that is not going to happen. Were the trap to snap while she was in the kitchen, she’d just pick up her car keys, lock the door on the way out and check into a motel.

She usually calls Steve, our next-door neighbor, to get rid of anything gross (spiders, thousand-leggers and, yes, mice), and I think Steve is getting kind of tired of it.

With no other choice, the day before leaving town, I ran to the hardware store to get a big bag of little green poison blocks. I threw some in the back of the kitchen cabinet, tossed a few more into gaps in the basement ceiling, and forced a few down a little hole previous years’ mice had chewed in the pantry floor.

The people who make the poison assure you that the green blocks will make the mice incredibly thirsty, and in their delirium, they’ll run outside looking for a source of water, and boom — instant eviction.

Turns out, when mice eat poison, they feel sick and like humans, the last thing they want to do is go running around outside in the cold. Instead, thinking they just have really bad tummy ache, they find someplace warm to curl up and wait it out. Last winter, one of them decided my bedroom slipper would make a nice final resting place.

I got the text one night while out of town. The guest bedroom smelled like spoiled meat, my wife said, and she couldn’t find the offending rodent anywhere. She’d tried to call Steve, but Steve had finally had enough and didn’t answer.

I searched all the next weekend and finally isolated the smell. It was coming from the gap where the radiator pipes came out of the floorboards. It would take a hammer and crow bar to get it out. I closed the door to the guest room, put a towel against the bottom of the door and walked away. That was 10 days ago, and I just opened the door. It smells like zombie throwup.

Benjamin Franklin was right: House guests, like fish, tend to stink after three days. But what he didn’t tell us, and what would be truly helpful, is how long it takes for them to stop.

