Let's eat: Chocolate, orange and almond cake

Still looking for a grand finale for your holiday dinner? Nothing beats a luscious chocolate cake or a sweet caramel made crunchy with nuts.

This loaf cake recipe marries these two popular flavors in one moist bite. Making it extra special is a hint of orange, a classic flavor combination with chocolate that speaks to the season — winter is when citrus tastes best and is widely available.

The almond caramel topping will harden, so use a serrated knife to slice the cake. It will keep well for a few days in an airtight container.

FOR TOPPING

1¾ ounces (3½ tablespoons) butter, diced

4½ ounces soft brown butter

Zest of 1 orange

1½ ounces (2 tablespoons) honey

5½ ounces sliced almonds

FOR CAKE

6 ounces all-purpose flour

1¾ ounces cocoa powder

1¼ teaspoons baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

8 ounces (2 sticks) butter, softened

12 ounces super-fine sugar

3 eggs, room temperature

½ teaspoon vanilla

5½ ounces buttermilk

Preheat oven to 320 degrees. Grease a 4-cup loaf pan and line it with parchment paper.

Prepare almond topping: Melt butter, sugar, orange zest and honey in a small saucepan over low heat, stirring constantly until sugar has dissolved and mixture is thick and syrupy. Pour syrup into prepared pan, then sprinkle almonds evenly over the syrup. Set aside to cool.

Make cake: In medium bowl, sift together flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt, then set aside. In stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment,or using a hand mixer, cream together butter and sugar until pale and fluffy.

In separate bowl, whisk together eggs and vanilla. With mixer still running on slow speed, gradually add egg mixture to butter mixture a little at a time, ensuring each addition is fully incorporated before adding the next.

Alternately add dry ingredients and buttermilk, a third at a time, to the egg-butter mixture, mixing well between each addition until all ingredients have been added and batter has just come together. Scrape down sides of bowl to ensure batter is completely mixed.

Pour batter into pan over almonds and caramel, and bake for 60 to 70 minutes until top is firm to touch and a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean.

Let cool for a few minutes, then set a wire rack over tray lined with paper. Invert the still-warm cake onto the rack and then gently lift off pan, being careful to avoid the caramel, which will still be hot. Let cool completely before serving, to allow almond caramel to set.

Serves 8 to 10.

— “The Tivoli Road Baker: by Michael James with Pippa James (Hardie Grant, November 2017, $35)